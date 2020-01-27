Celebrate Big Game Weekend At Hakkasan Group's Popular Restaurant And Nightlife Venues

Celebrate the year's most anticipated football game at Hakkasan Group's restaurant and nightlife venues. The global hospitality company will offer fans energetic game-watching locations complemented by all-you-can-eat and drink specials, paired by parties at its acclaimed nightlife venues.

Those looking to kickoff the festivities early can visit an array of nightlife destinations including OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino and 1OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. Guests will enjoy top-tier entertainment in an energetic setting Thursday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 2. Artists taking part in the Big Game Weekend celebrations include award-winning talent Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Tyga, DMX and more.

On February 2, fans are invited to catch the Big Game at the ultimate adult playground and fun-filled interactive lounge, LEVEL UP at MGM Grand. The popular spot adjacent to Hakkasan Nightclub gets game day ready with endless activities and arcade games, beer bucket specials, à la carte menu and an array of platters. Party platters include the 2 Minute Warning featuring wings, fries and domestic beer; the Game Day Sampler offering wings, chicken strips and sliders; and à la carte items like the Blitz Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Vegan Beyond Burger. The multi-monitor sports destination offers comfortable couches situated in front of a permanent structure of screens, outlined by high top tables and bar side gaming. During commercials, fans can engage in skill-based fun including beer pong, bowling, virtual reality, giant Pac-Man, QuadAir hockey, Pop-A-Shot, Connect 4 and more.

Adding to the excitement on Big Game Day, Searsucker at Caesars Palace will be the ultimate place for viewing action. Guests will enjoy all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink options featuring American classics with a twist, specialty cocktails and a variety of beers. Football fans looking to take their viewing experience to the next level can opt for the VIP Man Cave package offering couch seating, all-you-can-eat and drink, and a half-time pig roast along with football inspired games.

To purchase nightlife tickets, food and beverage packages and for more information visit click here.





