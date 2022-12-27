CHRISTMAS IN HELL To Conclude Its Limited Las Vegas Run in January
With book, music and lyrics by Gary Apple, "Christmas In Hell" was directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Lorna Ventura.
The seasonal musical comedy "Christmas In Hell" will be concluding its premier Las Vegas stint on the first of the year. The limited-run show, which bills itself as "Holiday Fun For The Whole Family... Except The Kids," ran for six weeks at Notoriety Theater on Fremont Street in downtown Vegas.
With book, music and lyrics by Gary Apple, "Christmas In Hell" was directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Lorna Ventura and featured motion video set design by stop-motion artist Anna Cissa Pinto. The show starred Christopher Sutton and his real-life son Dylan Sutton, and Buck Hujabre as Lucifer. The production also featured Lyn Philistine (Dylan's mother), Zak Risinger, Linda Neel, Elise Santora, and Jonathan T. Miller, each of whom played multiple characters in the show.
The show, which had a successful run Off-Broadway in 2018 at The York Theatre, was customized for the Las Vegas crowd. "It's always a joy watching audiences laugh at my material, but it was extra satisfying to see the Vegas crowd respond to jokes targeted just for them," said Apple. "For example, in this Las Vegas version, denizens of Hell have to pay a resort fee."
"Christmas In Hell" was produced by Nevada-based Mostly Musicals, LLC. Lead producer Michael Vezo commented, "We could not be more satisfied with this production and look forward to bringing it back to Vegas in 2023."
Photo Credit: Carolyn Lajara
