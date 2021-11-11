Bryan Adams Kicks Off Six-Show Run With Sold Out Performance At Encore Theater

Last night, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams kicked off his six-show run with a sold-out performance at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater.

The rock legend ran onstage waving at the crowd and immediately jumped into the first song alongside his band, showcasing his effortless stage presence. Serving as his first live performance in nearly two years, Adams started the show with "Somebody," bringing the crowd to their feet, who sang aloud through the final chorus with Adams' encouragement.

Throughout the show, Adams played his songbook of iconic chart-topping hits like "Straight From the Heart," "Heaven" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," in the intimate venue, presenting a truly unforgettable night of live music for his fans. In addition to his enthusiastic fans, legendary film composer Hans Zimmer and Dreamworks film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg were spotted attending the show.

Adams will return to the Encore Theater stage Nov. 12-13, 17 and 19-20. His performances at the Encore Theater are his only North American performances of 2021. For tickets or more information, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.