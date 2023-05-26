Broadway In The HOOD Launches The Legacy Theatre Project

Emmy® and Tony Award®-nominated Broadway In The HOOD has announced its newest campaign, The Legacy Theatre Project, to raise $25 million to “Raise the Roof” of a state-of-the-art facility. The Legacy Theatre will support local and national communities and become Broadway In The HOOD’s first-ever official hub for education, training and performing arts.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, the non-profit theatre program has served as the epicenter of community outreach for youth and young adults in underserved communities across the United States for 11 years and counting. Broadway In The HOOD focuses on social awareness and stopping the cycle of violence, abuse and poverty by creating a safe environment for those with a passion for performing arts.

Additionally, legendary stage, TV, film actor and Tony Award®-winning Ben Vereen serves as the director of global outreach for Broadway In The HOOD and is supporting the campaign through fundraising for The Legacy Theatre Project. Vereen offers mentorship and resources to Broadway In The HOOD by bringing his passion for the arts, love of storytelling and wealth of experience in live theatre.

“There are children in our community living in unimaginable circumstances, and Broadway In The HOOD serves as an escape for them to experience the magic of live theatre,” said Torrey Russell, founder of Broadway In The HOOD. “Our hope is that nationwide, we can ‘Raise the Roof’ and gain the funds needed to provide a life-changing safe haven for generations to come with the opening of The Legacy Theatre. This is just the beginning, and with the support of the world-renowned Ben Vereen, we are ecstatic to create a home that offers an environment for the underserved community to become inspired and flourish.”

The Legacy Theatre will be located in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world and become one of the premier professional, community entertainment and event venues in Las Vegas. The venue will offer a spectacular variety of amenities, including the 1,000 seat Grand Theatre of Excellence; The Backstage Café; an African American entertainment museum with rotating exhibitions; a multi-media education, podcast, video and recording studio; a black box theatre; a dance studio; and an event rental space.

-more-

The Legacy Theatre will be engaging, inclusive and cater to the diverse, local community. Dedicated to preserving the rich history of legendary African Americans and people of color who paved the way for many entertainers, Broadway In The HOOD plans for The Legacy Theatre to be known locally, nationally and internationally.

Broadway In The HOOD offers educational and cultural opportunities for those with financial hardships, providing free theatre summer camps and classes, as well as putting on iconic, award-winning productions, including “’The Color Purple,” “RENT,” “The Lion King,” “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” directed by Vereen. Through The Legacy Theatre Project, Broadway In The HOOD will provide a consistent space for members of the program, as well as the community to learn, socialize, rehearse and perform.

Broadway In The HOOD has benefitted from more than 100 community outreach partners, including The Engelstad Foundation, Case Craft, Las Vegas Aces and The Center and has logged more than 35,000 community service hours resulting from its diverse efforts last year alone. Broadway In The HOOD has provided free training, classes and access to beloved live theatre productions to more than 500,000 people.

In addition to performing at some of the most well-known venues in Las Vegas, including Allegiant Stadium, The Palms Casino Resort, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Caesars Palace and The Smith Center, Broadway In The HOOD has been invited to perform at major festivals, concerts and theatrical events nationwide.

To donate to The Legacy Theatre Project, visit www.thelegacytheatrelasvegas.com or text LegacyTheatre to 41444. More information about Broadway In The HOOD is available at www.broadwayinthehood.org.