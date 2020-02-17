Brent Barrett Brings New Show '40 Years on the Boards' the The Vegas Room

Brent Barrett is celebrating "40 years on the boards" with his new show at The Vegas Room, March 13 and 14.

Join Broadway and Las Vegas "honey-voiced" tenor, Brent Barrett, for an evening of Broadway show tunes, standards and special material in honor of his 40th Anniversary on stage. Among the shows to be represented are West Side Story, Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, Camelot and South Pacific, among others.

These performances also inaugurate a new on-going live entertainment and dining series geared to music and food lovers alike, Cabaret at The Vegas Room.

In addition to lead roles on Broadway in Grand Hotel and Annie Get Your Gun, Mr. Barrett was an Olivier Award nominee for his role in Kiss Me, Kate in London. He also performed the lead in Phantom of the Opera for three years at The Venetian in Las Vegas and tours around the country with The Four Phantoms and The Broadway Tenors.

Accompanying Mr. Barrett will be pianist Phillip Fortenberry, who has performed on countless occasions on the Las Vegas Strip and across the country (he was also Liberace's hands in the film, Behind the Candelabra), and Las Vegas bassist and composer, David Ostrem.

OPTION 1 - (Recommended) - "The Vegas Room Supper Club Experience" - Arrive at 6:30 PM (one hour prior to the general public and 90 minutes prior to the 8 PM show time). You'll be treated to preferred seating and a delicious handcrafted four-course dinner created by The Vegas Room's award-winning Executive Chef, David James Robinson, for just $49 per person in addition to the ticket price. Note: These tickets are very limited and will go quickly, so don't delay.

OPTION 2 - "Cabaret Performance Only" - Arrive at 7:30 PM (30 minutes prior to the 8 PM show time) and enjoy the performance with additional small "tapas-style" food plates and beverages available for purchase before the show and during intermission.





