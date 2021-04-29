Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blue Man Group Performs In Full Color Again At Luxor Hotel And Casino, June 24

The entertainment phenomenon now brings back its eccentric surprises, instrumentals, comedy and much more to the world-renowned theatrical production.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Blue Man Group Performs In Full Color Again At Luxor Hotel And Casino, June 24

Following a nearly 400-day hiatus due to the pandemic, Blue Man Group celebrates its long-awaited return to Luxor Hotel and Casino beginning June 24, continuing its legacy on the Las Vegas Strip for more than 20 years.

As Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced the intermission is over, the entertainment phenomenon now brings back its eccentric surprises, instrumentals, comedy and much more to the world-renowned theatrical production. Tickets to performances, on sale now, can be purchased at blueman.com/vegas.

"All of us at Blue Man Group are absolutely thrilled to get back on stage this summer," said Mary Grisolano, Managing Director for Blue Man Group. "We look forward to connecting with audiences and sharing more music and comedy than ever before!"

Best known for its iconic characters and over-the-top non-verbal communication, the global entertainment group is proud to relaunch the first resident show in Las Vegas since stages around the world went dark. Debuting in 1991, Blue Man Group's domestic residencies have since expanded to New York, Boston and Chicago along with an international residency in Berlin and reaches even more guests with its North American and World tours. Announcements related to additional domestic and international performances to be made at a later date.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, www.blueman.com/lasvegas or call 1.800.blueman.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Captain In Training Unisex T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Centered)
BroadwayWorld Tote bag

Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories
Hakkasan Group to Hold Job Fair for All Las Vegas Restaurants, Nightclubs and Dayclubs Ope Photo

Hakkasan Group to Hold Job Fair for All Las Vegas Restaurants, Nightclubs and Dayclubs Open Positions

BWW Feature: Celebrate Anniversary! at Notoriety Live on April 27. Photo

BWW Feature: Celebrate Anniversary! at Notoriety Live on April 27.

Vegas Staple ATOMIC SALOON SHOW Reopens May 5 Photo

Vegas Staple ATOMIC SALOON SHOW Reopens May 5

Rock Goddess SOPHIA URISTA Headlines HOT TRASH At Majestic Rep Photo

Rock Goddess SOPHIA URISTA Headlines HOT TRASH At Majestic Rep


More Hot Stories For You

  • Department of Art and Design Announces Fourth Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser 2021
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • Indianapolis Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Weekend With GRACE TO GRANDEUR