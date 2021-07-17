Bill Maher Receives Key To The Las Vegas Strip

Last night, comedian Bill Maher received the Key to the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom presented him with the key following his show at the Terry Fator Theater at The Mirage Hotel and Casino. Bill first performed in Las Vegas, opening for Diana Ross, in 1982 and has had a residency in the city for over a decade. He performs again tonight as part of the Mirage's Aces of Comedy series and is next back in the city on November 26th and 27th.

"Bill has been making audiences roar with laughter on the Las Vegas strip for nearly 40 years," stated Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. "It's an honor to present him with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip and we look forward to him performing in our city for many years to come."

On receiving the key, Bill said, "As all things in America skew toward what's safe and politically correct, it's more important than ever that we have Las Vegas in all its glory and love for freedom. Vegas and I have always been, as they might say at the tables, a natural."

For more than 25 years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "Politically Incorrect" (1993 - 2002) and for the last 19 years on HBO's "Real Time," Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and comedic prowess has garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979 and currently performs at least 50 dates annually in Las Vegas and in sold-out theaters across the country. Bill has also been recognized with numerous Emmy nominations for his stand-up specials for HBO. He's done 11 solo specials for the premium cable channel including, "Bill Maher: Be More Cynical" (2000), "I'm Swiss" (2005), "Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong" (2010), and his most recent, "Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma" (2018).