Bellagio Reveals The Mayfair Supper Club's Multi-Act Entertainment Programming

This New Year's Eve, the curtains will rise unveiling Bellagio's new restaurant experience with The Mayfair Supper Club - an immersive dining venue modernizing the ravenous culture of the Roaring 20s for the 2020s.

Through a multi-act production created by No Ceilings Entertainment, The Mayfair defies typical dinner service with captivating live entertainment that evolves throughout the night, beginning as a snazzy fountain-side lounge and morphing into a swinging prohibition-era jazz club and late-night dance party.

"The Mayfair has something for everyone whether you want a beautiful meal set to the sounds of a world-class pianist, a fabulous feast while watching showstopping song and dance numbers, or an unforgettable night out partying," said MGM Resorts President of Events and Nightlife Sean Christie. "No matter what time a guest joins us, they'll be treated to an experience filled with spectacular moments."

An Evening at The Mayfair

First Act

The Mayfair offers a first-of-its-kind "Cavi-Hour," a luxurious happy hour where the Bellagio Fountains take center stage. A pianist welcomes guests into a chic rendezvous of caviar specials, sharable entrees and delectable cocktails all while enjoying a picturesque panorama of Las Vegas' most iconic landmark.

Second Act

As the sun sets, the energy rises with performances reminiscent of the showroom era of Las Vegas entertainment. The Mayfair's lead male and female vocalists transport guests back through history with a multi-piece band to dazzle diners with brazen jazz numbers and spectacular costumes.

Third Act

The Mayfair explodes with performances that immerse guests in the rule-breaking era of prohibition supper clubs. Every singer, dancer, bartender and waiter becomes part of the boundary-breaking production celebrating the glamourous fashion, lively music and supper club culture of yesteryear with a modern and sexy edge. The Mayfair's actors interact with a 360-degree lightshow making the entirety of the restaurant part of the stage.

Mayfair After Dark (Friday-Saturday only from 11 p.m. - 3 a.m.)

As the curtains close on traditional dinner hours, the vibe shifts to Mayfair After Dark offering a fresh take on Las Vegas nightlife that abandons the velvet rope. The Mayfair's scene heats up into a sensory-consuming bash. The experience melds a late-night dinner menu, available until 2 a.m., with DJ beats intertwining with live musical acts. The all-night dance party goes until 3 a.m. with unexpected vignettes appearing throughout the venue, performers descending from the ceiling, and sexy routines illuminating the venue.

Jazz Sundays (Beginning Jan. 5)

On Sundays, The Mayfair will curate a swanky jazz dinner and a new way to experience the restaurant. The band and singers will serenade the dining room with original versions from the Great American Songbook perfectly paired with the restaurant's contemporary takes on American classic cuisine.

Guests can make reservations at The Mayfair online now.





