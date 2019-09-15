BWW Preview: Entertainer Kelly Clinton Brings An Entrepreneurial Flair To Las Vegas Showrooms

Las Vegas has long been known as "The City of Entertainment" and this moniker defines none more accurately than Las Vegas' own entertainer; Kelly Clinton. A comedian, singer, actress, impressionist, emcee and all around multi-faceted performer, Clinton has been called "a kaleidoscope of talent." And that's the truth. If you live in Las Vegas, chances are good that you know her. Whether you've been a member of her audience, seen her on a billboard, or had the great pleasure of sharing the stage with her at any one of her open mic nights, it's a well know fact that Clinton is one of Las Vegas' most gracious and generous entertainers.

Kelly Clinton has been a vibrant part of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for over 25 years, and has been active in many media outlets. Her accolades are numerous; ranging from winning ABC's "America's Funniest People," to hosting not only "Vegas Live" alongside Sheena Easton and (husband) Clint Holmes, but also "Talktails;" a show on the Vegas Video Network.

Over the years, Clinton has worked with Wayne Newton and Engelbert Humperdinck in Las Vegas, and across the country. Her theatre credits include Sister Mary Amnesia in the hit show "Nunsense" at the Las Vegas Hilton, and she has been continually adding to her own personal story as portrayed in frequently updated versions of her one-woman show, "Freckled for Life." This staged production has garnered critical acclaim in Las Vegas, as well as in New York City at the iconic Metropolitan Room and the revered Cafe' Carlyle.

Additionally, Clinton has celebrated "Best Comedic Actress" nominations in 2011 and 2012 for BroadwayWorld.com, and in 2015, was awarded "Las Vegas' Entertainer of the Year" as well as the "Women's Chamber of Commerce Award." She followed that with winning the "Dream Award" in Las Vegas in 2018, and she's currently a 2019 "Best of Las Vegas" double nominee in the categories of Best Lounge Act for her weekly show, "Wednesdays with Kelly Clinton and Friends" at the Tuscany Hotel & Casino (with Music Director, Mike Clark) and she's also nominated (alongside Elisa Fiorillo-former singer with PRINCE) in the category of Best New Show for her "First Ladies of Las Vegas Entertainment" show at Alexis Park Resort (produced by RainMaker Productions).

Her company, Kelly Clinton Productions, is currently experiencing a burst in growth. In addition to her award nominated productions noted above, Clinton was also the original creator of the long-running hit "Shades of Sinatra," a show that can still be seen at numerous local venues. Another facet of her portfolio includes producing, and she provides several showrooms across the valley with local talent. She has created shows and installed entertainers in recurring weekly events at new locations this year; including the respected Stirling Club, as well as Bobby Mao's Restaurant/Supper Club.

Clinton herself can be seen LIVE every Monday and Wednesday evening, and she also performs across the city for numerous charitable, and private events. Whatever your taste, her wide range of offerings has something for everyone. Whether you're seeking a classic showroom production reminiscent of the days of Vegas past, or live music selections of standards/jazz backed by a full band, or comedy, or even an open mic night while enjoying Italian food and cocktails with friends, she's got you covered.

At a glance, Clinton's upcoming fall schedule is as follows:

Mondays (ongoing): Kelly Clinton'S OPEN MIC CABARET at the BOOTLEGGER BISTRO. This event kicks off at 9:00 PM and features a live band led by Music Director, Mike Clark. For reservations (recommended) call 702-736-4939.

Wednesdays (ongoing): WEDNESDAY'S WITH Kelly Clinton & FRIENDS at THE TUSCANY SUITES & CASINO. This event runs from 7:30 PM-11:30 PM and features a live band led by Music Director, Mike Clark.

Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays (recurring): LIVE MUSIC at BOBBY MAO'S RESTAURANT/SUPPER CLUB. Each night showcases a local Las Vegas performer. This event runs from 6:00-9:00 PM. For the evening's entertainment roster go to: https://www.facebook.com/BobbyMaosLV/ or https://www.facebook.com/KellyClintonEntertainer/ (Produced by Kelly Clinton Productions).

Saturday, September 14, 2019: RainMaker Productions presents THE FIRST LADIES OF LAS VEGAS ENTERTAINMENT starring Kelly Clinton and Elisa Fiorillo (former singer with PRINCE) at ALEXIS PARK RESORT. The show begins at 7:00 PM. For tickets visit: https://buy.ticketkite.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=10

Saturday, September 21, 2019: RainMaker Productions, in conjunction with Mistinguett Productions, presents THE FIRST LADIES OF LAS VEGAS ENTERTAINMENT starring Kelly Clinton and Elisa Fiorillo at the Starbright Theatre. The show begins at 7:00 PM. For tickets visit: https://SunCitySummerlin.com

LIVE Music at the STIRLING CLUB. Local Las Vegas entertainers perform from 7:00 PM-10:00 PM. For a calendar of dates /events / entertainment roster go to: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClintonEntertainer/ (Produced by Kelly Clinton Productions).

Sunday, October 20, 2019: RainMaker Productions presents THE FIRST LADIES OF LAS VEGAS ENTERTAINMENT starring Kelly Clinton and Elisa Fiorillo at the Italian American Club. The show begins at 8:00 PM. For tickets visit: http://www.iacvegas.com/iac_events.htm

Sunday, November 24, 2019: RainMaker Productions presents THE FIRST LADIES OF LAS VEGAS ENTERTAINMENT starring Kelly Clinton and Elisa Fiorillo at the Italian American Club. The show begins at 8:00 PM. For tickets visit: http://www.iacvegas.com/iac_events.htm

For more information, or an up-to-date schedule of all events, shows and happenings, please visit:

http://www.kellyclinton.com

https://www.kellyclinton.com/upcoming-events.html

https://www.facebook.com/KellyClintonEntertainer/





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories