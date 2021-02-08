BWW Feature: TRAVIS CLOER FOR VALENTINE'S DAY presents a night of love at Chianti Italian Restaurant

Photo by Patrick Riveria Photography

It's a weekend of love when Travis Cloer for Valentine's Day begins the love fest at Chianti Italian Restaurant on Feb. 13.

Who doesn't need a little love right now?

Travis is making his Chianti Italian Restaurant debut on Saturday, spreading love one song at a time. Christopher Lash is on piano and Eric Tewalt on sax while Travis croons the great hits by artists such as Sam Cooke, The Bee Gees, Tony Bennett, and Billy Joel. He will also sing some great standards from the All American Songbook as well as some new classics.

The resurgence of dinner and show is something Travis can appreciate. "It is keeping many people happy and entertained while performers are back on stage. I have always been a fan of giving audiences many different options. The supper club is a great way for people to socialize [in a safe manner] and enjoy a great meal and drinks."

Travis' talent features a range including musical theatre, classical, jazz, rock 'n' roll, pop, and ballads. After studying music and theater at Kansas State University, Cloer embarked on an entertainment career, including Tony in West Side Story, Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees, and Rusty in Starlight Express.

But his most iconic role is Frankie Vallie in Jersey Boys. He joined the original Broadway cast of the Tony and Grammy award-winning setting a record as the longest-running actor to play Valli in the show's history, performing in over 2,200 shows.

"I am looking forward to bringing some love to people and put some smiles on faces with this show," he says.

Travis Cloer for Valentine's Day will be performed at Chianti Italian Restaurant, 4275 S. Durango Dr. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. with options of ordering from the Valentine's Day menu or the regular menu ($30 minimum). The performance will be after dinner. Tickets for the show are separate from the meal's cost. Tickets can be ordered by clicking here, calling Christine at (845) 656-1849, or emailing tcthelist.chris@gmail.com.