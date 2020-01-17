BWW Feature: THE COCKTAIL CABARET at Notoriety At Neonopolis

Audiences loved The Cocktail Cabaret during its year-long run at Caesars Palace, and now the show will be touring with scheduled shows in Florida. Back by popular demand, the full production version of The Cocktail Cabaret, presented by PK Entertainment, will begin the tour with two special performances at Notoriety in downtown Las Vegas Jan. 22 and Jan. 23.

Its original concept was to bring back a vintage Vegas tradition of intimate cocktails shows as a prelude to the attending a bigger production later in the evening. The show celebrated the cocktail hour in Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace to kick off a night on the town or before dining.

The show has now been expanded to a full 90-minute main stage version that can be enjoyed in the larger proscenium theaters nationwide, as well as more intimate cabaret venues. Notoriety is a new venue in Neonopolis offering an intimate 125-seat Cabaret Room.

Keith Thompson and Philip Fortenberry

Photo by Glenn Pinkerton

Las Vegas News Bureau

"We always had the material to expand the show," explains Keith Thompson ("Jersey Boys," "Idaho! The Comedy-Musical" and "The Composers Showcase" at The Smith Center) director, arranger and co-producer of PK Entertainment. "We originally performed for only an hour so our audiences could enjoy other shows and evening activities." In fact, that is a trend for Las Vegas to offer four to five shows in the same venue so that there are choices for the guests, and they can enjoy more than one show.

"Now that we are touring, with our show being presented in what I would call a prime time spot, we can really showcase our talented cast and musicians," Thompson added.

The show's spectacular regulars, Niki Scalera ("Hairspray," "Tarzan," "Footloose"), Eric Jordan Young ("Rock of Ages," "Vegas! The Show," "Ragtime," "CHICAGO," "Seussical the Musical," "Look of Love," "Dreamgirls"), and Maren Wade ("America's Got Talent," "Confessions of a Showgirl," "Pin Up," "50 Shades! The Parody") will be performing in Vegas and joining the tour. Ron Remke ("Baz," "Jubilee") will round out the cast. Original cast member Daniel Emmet made it to the finals of NBC's "America's Got Talent."

The four-piece band is led by co-producer and renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry ("Behind the Candelabra"), bassist Josh Jones ("Million Dollar Quartet"), drummer Don Meoli ("Jersey Boys"), and Saxophonist Eric Tewalt ("Celine"). Fortenberry is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows, eight national tours ("Cats," "Ragtime," "The Lion King"), a concert headliner with his newest release, "The Hands of Liberace," and was the Liberace hand/body double in HBO's biopic, "Behind the Candelabra." He recently completed his second three-week, 14-city solo concert tour of China.

Thompson developed new musical material, including writing three of the show's songs, including the title song. Of course, the fun continues with favorites, including "Viva Las Vegas," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "That's Life," "Diamonds Are Forever," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," along with a tribute to the blues.

The Cocktail Cabaret is the first show in Las Vegas created and produced by PK Entertainment with Thompson and Fortenberry.

The Cocktail Cabaret will present two special performances at Notoriety, 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23. Validated parking is available for the Neonopolis garage with an entrance at W. Fourth St. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased in person at the Notoriety box office, by calling 702-483-8056, online at www.CocktailCabaret.com or by clicking here.





