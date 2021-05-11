BWW Feature: TAKE ME OUT TO THE LAS VEGAS AVIATORS BALLGAME

Photo by Stephen Bolen

People who love Broadway also love baseball. While the Las Vegas Ballpark has not scheduled any performances, The Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A baseball affiliate of the Oakland Athletics (Oakland A's), will be playing on May 6 with the launch of LuvSeats in-game seat exchange.

This new service is a community collective of members who subscribe to a user-friendly social marketplace to buy and sell unsold seats, unwanted seats, no-show seats, and abandoned seats. This innovative format allows for transactions to be processed quickly, securely, and at the best rates. Utilizing Facebook integration, the LuvSeats model enables fans to leave the facility as necessary and post their seat for sale to other members already in attendance who may want to move closer to their friends or the game's action.

"Our goal is to give people who are attending better seats," says LuvSeats Co-Founder & CEO Darcy Silver.

The idea started percolating when Silver, a season ticket holder, had seats in the nose-bleed section. When his father walked about the ballpark, he saw hundreds of empty seats that were not being used. When asked about getting better seats, they were placed on a waitlist.

"I knew there had to be a better way, and since no one addressed our concerns as tickets holders, I decided to find a solution," he explains. His background is in the hospitality and automotive industry, providing technology and marketing solutions for a better customer service experience. The idea is a natural fit for his abilities that will revolutionize the sports and live entertainment industry.

LuvSeats will cover sporting events, entertainment, concerts, and festivals. "After all, we are the entertainment capital of the world," he laughs. "We are now developing relationships across the globe, and, with people visiting Las Vegas, the expansion will be great." He is also planning to offer a mobile app to purchase reduced-priced tickets as well as available seating. Silver is looking forward to enhancing the experience with his innovation.

For baseball fans, find LuvSeats at the Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr., on May 5 at Sections DOB 105-106. As Las Vegas continues to open and shows return, visit luvseats.com for updates.