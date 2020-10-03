BWW Feature: Philip Fortenberry will perform an encore of 55 YEARS ON THE BENCH Live Stream Concerts

He celebrates 55 years playing the piano and sacred music while sharing stories of faith, hope, and inspiration.

As a versatile pianist, Philip Fortenberry encompasses a wide range of musical genres during his equally expansive career. By popular demand, Philip will be performing the encore presentation, 55 Years On The Bench, with two live stream concerts, Oct. 11 and Oct. 15, 5:00 p.m. PST.

He is celebrating his 55 years (since the age of 7) playing the piano and sacred music while sharing stories of faith, hope, and inspiration.

"This show is very personal. I do talk about my story. But I will also share about my career and playing for a church," explains Philip. "About five years ago, while playing at church service and working at Jersey Boys, I was wondering why I was so tired. I realized I had played the piano professionally for 50 years. It took another five years, but I wanted to create a show about how long I have been doing this. I also wanted to acknowledge that I have created a career playing the piano. How many people do something they love for 55 years."

During this time of anxiety, fear, and uncertainty, Philip wanted to offer an hour of uplifting music. Sometimes it isn't easy just to get out of bed.

"The few of us have made an effort to show up at Community Lutheran Church, where I play now, to maintain a presence. We have many older members in our congregation, and they can't come to church physically. We do a broadcast daily during the week and services on Saturday and Sunday. Part of this show is about how important it is for me to play for a church since I have been playing in a church since I was 7 years old."

The show will inspire with songs including Ave Maria, Great is Thy Faithfulness, Amazing Grace, In the Garden, Softly and Tenderly, Precious Memories, Just a Closer Walk With Thee, and the Jesus Christ Superstar Suite.

Playing piano in a church is just one aspect of Philip's life that he wants to honor with this show. "I am not being preachy; I am sharing my perspective and the music that has always been important to me."

His incredible career includes playing in the White House, Carnegie Hall, Broadway, on the Las Vegas Strip, and touring overseas. Philip was also featured as the hand-and-body piano double for Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Michael Douglas' portrayal of Liberace in the HBO Films biopic, Behind the Candelabra. To find out more, visit pfortenberrypiano.com.

55 Years On The Bench will broadcast with two live stream concerts, 2 p.m. PST on Oct. 11 and 5 p.m. PST on Oct. 15. Tickets are $12 and available at ShowTIx4U.com/events/pfortenberry.

