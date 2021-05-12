BWW Feature: ONCE IN A LIFETIME CELEBRATING SAMMY DAVIS JR. brings legend to Italian American Club Of Southern Nevada

Sammy Davis Jr. epitomized cool, character, and talent with a legacy that will live throughout the generations. Honoring this iconic legend, Eric Jordan Young presents Once in a Lifetime celebrating Sammy Davis Jr. at the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada on May 27.

Eric continues as an accomplished headliner, singer, dancer, producer, director, choreographer, playwright, and songwriter with his latest production. Another milestone for him is that this show will be Eric's first solo performance at the Italian American Club.

"My relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. can be said to be quite fruitful," says Eric. "Ever since I was young, I just loved the way he performed and his music. I remember as a child watching him on The Flip Wilson Show, The Carol Burnett Show, and Sonny & Cher." The legendary icon was also a significant influence on another icon, Michael Jackson, who also inspired Eric's life. "Sammy was so well-rounded, performing in theater, film, and television as well as recording music and performing in cabarets and on the Las Vegas Strip. His career was so vast and really encompassed the title of World's Greatest Entertainer. Being able to connect with him as a performer and as a Black man, I really wanted to emulate him in the trajectory of his career."

Over the years, Eric has performed and created many Sammy Davis, Jr.-influenced projects. One of the biggest ones was his return to Las Vegas with Vegas the Show in 2010, especially The Rat Pack act with Eric performing "What Kind of Fool Am I?" and "Once in a Lifetime." This has solidified his standing with Las Vegas as a resident for the past 11 years, and Erick loves sharing the legacy of Sammy Davis Jr.

The show was important for Eric to present now because he feels that he has abandoned doing Sammy's material for many years. "I discovered how much I missed it. I believe during this pandemic that many artists had gravitated to what had influenced them when they were younger or at the beginning of their careers. Right now, getting ready to do this show, I have a deeper understanding of myself and why I feel this deep connection with Sammy Davis Jr." Eric attributes bravery as one of Sammy's biggest strengths in what Sammy attained in his career through perseverance and stood on his own as a Black man, making many strides as a person of color in ways that have given performers such as Eric many more opportunities to succeed.

"Sammy Davis Jr. is more important now with his presence in the industry, resonating after the year we have all experienced," says Eric. "He was one of the first people of color to bring these issues to the world."

As for The Rat Pack, it was the beginning of a new era of entertainment with all of the performers influencing society and creating a space for audiences to allow everyone to see that performers are human and love to have fun. It was an exclusive club open to everyone with the chance to get past the velvet rope.

Eric Jordan Young has appeared in Las Vegas in Rock of Ages, Vegas! The Show, Ragtime, Chicago, Seussical the Musical, Look of Love, and Dreamgirls. His Broadway appearances include Ragtime '98/'09, Chicago, Seussical, and Look of Love. Other Las Vegas performances include Cocktail Cabaret (Caesars Palace), Shakin' Vegas Remixed with a Twist (Planet Hollywood), and Starlight Express (Las Vegas Hilton). His solo album, Once in a Lifetime, was produced by his company EnJoY! Productions and his one-person musical Sammy & Me is the winner of the ArtVoice and Salt Awards.

Eric embodies the spirit of Sammy Davis Jr. "taking what I call Sammy sauce, spin it with my own offering that supports and appreciates the music and his performances. This is no greater time to celebrate artists than now and singing my life story through the music of Sammy Davis Jr."

Eric Jordan Young presents Once in a Lifetime celebrating Sammy Davis Jr. at the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada, 2333 E. Sahara Ave, beginning at 8 p.m. on May 27. For more info, visit ericjordanyoung.com, and for tickets, click here.