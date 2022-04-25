BWW Feature: Neil Diamond-The Tribute Featuring Rob Garrett Will be Performed for Arizona Charlies 34th Anniversary Celebration

Veteran Las Vegas entertainer Rob Garrett, known as the King of Diamonds for his long-running Neil Diamond tribute show, will perform two firsts in his career. He will perform Neil Diamond-The Tribute Featuring Rob Garrett at Arizona Charlie's Decatur Hotel & Casino for its 34th-anniversary celebration on April 30.

Garrett has never performed at Arizona Charlie's or performed two 2-hour shows in one evening.

"In a casino, my shows would be 75 to 100 minutes. I always welcome the challenge of doing things I have never done before, and now I have accomplished two more firsts in my career," says Rob.

Earlier this year, Rob performed to 1,800 people with a 17-piece orchestra at the M Resort and Casino-a first for him in Las Vegas. He has performed in Las Vegas for over four decades, receiving numerous accolades and awards.

Both Neil Diamond and Rob were in Brooklyn, New York, and Rob was raised in Queens. In 1974, Rob's parents relocated the family to Las Vegas, and he would pursue a career in show business.

Rob would first front his own band, Rock n Roll Heaven, starting in the 1980s. Paul Revere of the legendary 1960s Paul Revere and the Raiders group discovered Rob. Paul would personally audition and hire Rob to perform in Legends in Concert in Honolulu in 1995.

In 1998, Rob returned to Las Vegas and continued to perform for Legends in Concert for two more years. He continues to tour around America and occasionally abroad.

Rob saw Neil Diamond perform at the Theater for the Performing Arts (Zappo's Theater), opening at the Aladdin Hotel and Casino in 1976. Rob would experience Neil's live performances 16 times before Neil announced his retirement in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"It broke my heart," explains Rob. "I always looked forward to his next concert tour. Now, performing my tribute has become an obligation-although a good obligation. To me, it's something that I never get tired of doing, and I have every intention of keeping his legacy alive. He's an American treasure, and many people never had the opportunity to see him."

Rob Garrett will perform Neil Diamond-The Tribute Featuring Rob Garrett at Naughty Ladies Saloon in Arizona Charlie's Decatur Hotel & Casino, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., for its 34th-anniversary celebration on April 30. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; each show is two hours and, as a way to say thank you, there is no cover charge, but guests do need to be age 21 and over. For more info, click here.