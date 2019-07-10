BWW Feature: LAS VEGAS VALLEY THEATRE AWARDS at Starbright Theatre

Great local artists nominated in 22 categories will celebrate their achievements one great night at the 6th annual Valley Theatre Awards. Find out who will win during the family-friendly, fun-filled event at Starbright Theatre on July 15.

EAT MORE ART VEGAS has brought the best and the brightest of the local Las Vegas theatre's 2018-2019 season. Shining stars that entertain on and off of the Vegas Strip will galvanize the audience. Vogue Robinson of Poetry Promise, Inc. will return once again to share her words during the show.

Clark County School District teacher Athena Garrison will be the inaugural honoree during the awards show. Athena Garrison has been teaching fourth and fifth grade in the Clark County School District for the past 10 years. Swas nominated by her fellow staff members five years ago to become the director of Disney Aladdin Kids, which she undertook with the dedication and tenaciousness that she uses to approach any endeavor. The children had such a wonderful time and grew in such a way that it was followed by Disney's "The Lion King Jr.," "Cinderella Kids," "The Little Mermaid Jr.," and most recently, "Beauty and the Beast Jr."

She explained the reason she undertook these very time-consuming presentations.

"Strength is exactly what I hope to grow on our stage. I want my students to believe in themselves. I want them to feel failure, search for help, and work to overcome it. I have seen them smile too big for their face. I have seen them dance like no one is watching, and blush when they feel proud of themselves."

Jacob Coakley founded the Las Vegas Valley Theatre Awards program in 2013 to identify and promote the best of locally produced Las Vegas theatre. EatMoreArtVegas.com acquired the awards in 2017. This year over 40 year-round volunteer judges from the community participated. Click here to see a list of the 2018-19 nominees.

Presenters on stage will include Brian Paco Alvarez, Alvarez Art Advisors and Fabulous Story Tours; Alexandra Arrieche, Music Director, Henderson Symphony Orchestra; Debbie Hall, Broadwayworld.com; Kendall Hardin, Cultural Consultant; Judy Harris, Culture Alliance Nevada (CAN); Lacey Huszcza, Executive Director, Las Vegas Philharmonic; Melissa Kaiser, CEO, Children's Discovery Museum; Sandy Kastel, CEO, Women in Music and Arts (WIMA); Rob McCoy, President & CEO, Neon Museum; Ashanti McGee, District Representative NV 3rd; The Honorable Susie Lee, U.S. House of Representatives; Sarah O'Connell, Executive Director, Eat More Art Vegas & Las Vegas Valley Theatre Awards; James Sohre, General Director, Opera Las Vegas; Norma Schwartz Zuckerman, Director; and Jacie Urquidi-Maynard, President, Las Vegas Artists Guild.

The Valley Theatre Awards show honoring 22 categories of achievement will take place at Starbright Theatre on July 15. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking here.





