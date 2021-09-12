BWW Feature: Kelly Clinton Premieres Her New Show The Sit In at The Nevada Room

Photos by Ed Foster

Singer, actress, and comedienne Kelly Clinton debuted her new residency with her new show, The Sit-In in The Nevada Room on Sept. 9. Her residency will continue every Thursday with special guests, music, and humor.

The opening show was completely sold out, with the largest group for a single performance in Nevada and Vegas Room venues. Owner Chef David James Robinson, President of The Nevada Room and The Vegas Room Tom Michel and designer Mistinguett cut a sparkling ribbon across the stage to welcome everyone. Kelly was joined by her long-time musical director Mike Clark and her band along with the hilarious entertainer Tony Arias, composer and musical director Bill Fayne, long-time Prince protégé Elisa Fiorillo, comedy magician Mac King, multi-cabaret-award-winner Phillip Officer, singers Christine Shebeck and Eric Sean, saxophonist Justin Young, Composers' Showcase creator Keith Thompson, and Clinton's husband, Clint Holmes. Kelly as Neil Diamond and Elisa as Barbara Streisand performed "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" with a humorous twist. Kelly closed the show with her touching and funny character as a clown from Cirque Who Cares.

"Clinton began her Thursday night residency with her very own brand of charisma. Her new show, The Sit-In, is a delightful variety of music and humor," says Tom Michel, president of The Nevada Room and The Vegas Room. "Of course, with Kelly, you can always expect surprises. She's a kaleidoscope of talent, and we are honored to have her at The Nevada Room."

"For my next endeavor, I wanted to perform in front of an audience in a space that is focused on fun. That is what Tom and Chef David have done with the creation of the Nevada and Vegas Rooms. In addition to providing great handcrafted food and delicious drinks, they have created a place for performers to produce amazing entertainment that their guests love. I am thrilled to be part of a venture that can give performance opportunities to so many talented local entertainers, as well as helping to introduce new, up-and-coming talent. Our shows are going to be fun with a capital F, and I can't wait for folks to join us."

Throughout her residency, Clinton will celebrate the incredible amount of talent, including singers, musicians, comics, variety acts, and guest headliners with The Sit-In. Clinton will also invite surprise guest performers and audience members to sit in with her while she performs. As fan favorites of Clinton know from her previous shows, she is also an impressionist, a talent Clinton acquired as a child mimicking family members.

Clinton performed for years at other venues, but she got very ill during the pandemic and was ready to retire. But after regaining her health and discovering the Nevada and Vegas Rooms, Clinton was inspired to create a new show and perform again.

The Nevada Room also debuted its new handcrafted a la carte menu by noted Executive Chef and Owner David Robinson. This includes Cheese & Charcuterie Board Combo, deep-fried mini baked potato, Asparagus Meets Pig (bacon-wrapped asparagus), baked herbed focaccia with creamy gorgonzola blue cheese spread, Chef Charles Hearty Shrimp Creole, and slow-roasted pork loin. Decadent desserts include Warm Bread Pudding with Crème Anglaise, and homemade lemon pie with fresh berries. In addition to the handcrafted food items, The Nevada Room offers specialty cocktails created by head bartender/mixologist Michael Schaus. The Kelly Cocktail created in honor of the new show is made with lemon vodka, sweet and sour mix, Cointreau, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, and fresh raspberries served in a sugar-rimmed martini glass.