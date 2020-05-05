BWW Feature: Karmyn Tyler sings and acts her heart out and helps others hit the high notes.

Karmyn Tyler is a quadruple threat as a singer, actress, songwriter, and vocal teacher. She can train vocalists online as well as entertain, especially when the stage opens back up.

Her love of entertaining started at a young age when she saw the performance of the Phantom of the Opera and told her mother that she loves New York City.

"I developed a love for theater, especially musical theater," she says.

In 1995 she won Miss Louisiana and competed for Miss America of that year, winning both the talent and swimsuit preliminaries. She received scholarship money and now holds two Fine Arts degrees in drama and music from Texarkana College. She also studied as a vocal performance major with a theatre minor at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. She continued her singing studies through the National Association of Teachers of Singing, receiving certification in Vocal Pedagogy for adults and specialized training for children.

At an early age, Karmyn began writing songs and recording them on her recorder. But it was when Adam Curry illegally played her cover song of "Summertime" on his Daily Source Code Podcast that she discovered she could write and produce her own music. Her first song "Drifting" became one of the most played songs on many podcasts.

"I am still friends with Adam [Curry]. He has a fascinating podcast, No Agenda. I have many people that I remain in contact as my life changes and navigate what is going on today."

Her first release was Broadway Hopes and Dreams, a compilation of artists and Around the World in 60 minutes, Vol. 1 (collection of artists), which included "Drifting." She released her solo album, Karmyn Tyler Album, that included music from the 1940s and '50s music.

Regionally, she performed in productions of A Little Night Music, Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Pirates of Penzance, Sound of Music, Godspell, and Carousel.

But life happens, and Karmyn moved to Los Angeles after helping her father during his time of need. Karmyn appeared in the Lifetime Movie Network's Inspector Mom, Private Practice, and Boston Legal as well as many other roles and voiceover work.

After getting married, she and her husband decided to move to New York City, but the marriage ended, and "I was a single person again living in New York City. My life has so changed, but I am on staying on track." However, there were opportunities, including performing in Mack at the Triad off-Broadway in New York City. But with COVID-19, her upcoming performances in other productions have been postponed.

Along with being a singer/songwriter/actress, Karmyn is a trained vocal diagnostician with the ability to read and understand spectrographs. Since 1998, she teaches singing and acting and has worked with American Idol finalist Rachel Hale, actress Molly Quinn, singer/songwriter Sara Skinner, actor John R Colley, Ark-La-Tex country star, Klancy Johnson, and singer/actress Tara Clem.

"I love teaching and helping people. I have so much to give, and I love seeing how people are still singing and performing online shows. I hope people will now value coming together. It is so different online, but there is something totally different when you are experiencing live with a group of people," says Karmyn.

Check out her Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channel. For more information, visit www.ktvocalstudio.com and www.karmyntyler.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories