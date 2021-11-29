BWW Feature: Enjoy holiday entertainment at A VERY VEGAS CHRISTMAS at Summerlin Performing Arts Center

Acclaimed jazz vocalist Amanda King and Las Vegas headliner Kelly Vohnn bring wonderment and warmth with family-friendly fun for the holidays in their show, A Very Vegas Christmas. The show will be streamed live and performed with an audience at the Summerlin Performing Arts Center Dec. 3-4.

This show will be in the grand style of the vintage television Christmas specials such as the fun variety shows presented by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, and Julie Andrews. Special guests appearing in the Dec. 3 show include Jimmy Denning, Anthony Brady, Dennis Blair, and Anne Martinez. Special guests for the Dec. 4 show include Zowie Bowie, Brent Barrett, Geechy Guy, and Lisa Gay.

"We are going to have so much fun in the style of vintage Christmas specials," explains Amanda. "I love the variety of performers joining us."

Spreading holiday joy and magic, the ladies and their special celebrity guests will add their signature flair to Christmas classics from Motown to country and lesser-known gems that celebrate the many holidays of the season.

"I am so happy to be celebrating the holidays," says Kelly. "This year is different from last year. I finally visited my parents, and it had been over two years since I last saw them. This brought such joy to my heart, and I am happy to share it through my performance. I am so honored that Amanda asked me to join her in the show."

Amanda's energetic and captivating performances are throwbacks to the days of Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, and the golden age of classic performers. Visit www.amandaking.com to follow her. Kelly is an award-winning singer who has headlined several Las Vegas shows along with tribute performances showcasing four legends of country music: Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Reba McIntyre, and Shania Twain. To follow, visit www.kellyvohnnofficial.com. Patrick Hogan is the musical director, a triple-crown musician as a singer, songwriter, and pianist extraordinaire.

There will also be a toy drive and raffle to benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, supporting children and families dealing with catastrophic pediatric diseases.

"I was introduced to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and touched by the families and what they are going through, even during the holiday season," explains Amanda. "The toys will be given to the kids as they go through the different procedures to help take their mind off of what they are experiencing and help them feel better. Our goal is to help ease the burden."

There are six locations around town where people can drop off a toy, scan the QR code on the poster, and get $5 off their ticket. In addition, if guests bring a toy to the show and buy tickets at the door, they will get $5 off their ticket or a free raffle ticket if they've already purchased their tickets.

The raffle will be drawn on Dec. 4 during the show, and the winners do not need to be present. Prizes include Two Jack Daniels lounge VGK tickets, an original Jimmy Hopper painting, and a month's worth of mobile billboard digital advertising on the Strip from Flo Advertising (value $6,000).

Drop-off locations include Post Net, 7345 S. Durango Drive; Weston Chiropractic, 5650 W. Flamingo Road; The Awesome Card Shop, 8125 W. Sahara Ave.; Prosecco, 8878 S. Eastern Ave.; WeWork Town Square (above Victoria's Secret), 6543 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; and Portnoy Gallery, 1537 W. Oakey Blvd.

With special guests, Amanda King and Kelly Vohnn will perform A Very Vegas Christmas Summerlin at the Summerlin Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, at 7 p.m. (PT) Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The show will be streamed live on StageIt.com. To purchase tickets and for more info, visit www.averyvegaschristmas.com.