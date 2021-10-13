BWW Feature: Enjoy SUNDAY FUNDAY JAZZ WITH JONATHAN KARRANT at Notoriety on Oct. 17

When Jonathan Karrant performed Sunday Funday Jazz, it was so much fun that audiences demanded that it return as a continuing series. Sunday Funday Jazz with Jonathan Karrant returns to Notoriety on Oct. 17.

"Each show will be a different experience for the audience," explains Jonathan. "There will be new arrangements written for each show with new songs added. I switch the band up, but I will always have a pianist, bass, and drums played by rotating musicians. I include either a hornblower or a guitarist, along with a guest vocalist. Each show will be original and unique with a jazz theme."

His band for this show will include Jason Corpuz on piano, Nick Schmitt on bass, Jeremy Klewicki on drums, featuring Charles McNeal on saxophone, and special guest Kelly Vohnn. They will perform some of the greatest songs ever written, traveling from the 1940s to the 1990s.

Along with flatbreads and cocktails from the full-service bar, a specialty drink will be offered. Jonathan's Hail Mary is a Bloody Mary Martini served in a martini glass with a bigger vodka pour. "I am known to be a martini drinker, so I love combining the two for fun on Sunday."

Jonathan is teaming up with Jazz Outreach Initiative or JOI (jazzoutreachinitiative.org), offering jazz studies and awareness for the young by participating in festivals, clinics, Band Directors Academy, Jazz for Young People Concerts, and other outreach programs. JOI celebrates the great American art form by promoting it through the next generation of performers, audiences, and consumers. During the show, JOI will give a trumpet and a year of private trumpet lessons to a high school student.

Jonathan has known since the age of 5 that he wanted to be in show business as influenced by his uncle, who performed with a big band that played jazz around Arkansas. He has since become one of the jazz world's leading male vocalists. Jonathan's recent album Shadows Fall reached No. 4 on the iTunes Jazz Charts and is currently in the top 10 on the American Community Radio Charts. Jonathan's album On and On hit No. 4 on the Billboard Jazz charts, and his album Live reached No. 2 on the iTunes Jazz Charts. Keep up with him on www.jonathankarrant.com.

How To Get Tickets

Other Sunday Funday Jazz shows scheduled at Notoriety include one for the holidays on Dec. 5 and one for love on Feb. 6, 2022. Students from JOI will also be performing during the holiday show.

Sunday Funday Jazz with Jonathan Karrant will be performed on Oct. 17 at Notoriety, the third floor of Neonopolis, located at 450 E Fremont St. Paid, underground parking, with the entrance off of 4th Street, is available at Neonopolis with direct access to Notoriety via elevators and stairs. For more information, including parking, click here or to purchase tickets, click here.