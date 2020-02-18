BWW Feature: BOLERO, THE FOUR TEMPERAMENTS, AND THE CURRENT at The Smith Center

Photo courtesy of Nevada Ballet Theatre

Nevada Ballet Theatre will present its midwinter program featuring two engaging ballets and the world premiere debut of an original piece. Bolero, The Four Temperaments, and The Current will be performed at The Smith Center Feb. 22-23.

Bolero, a one-movement orchestral piece by the French composer Maurice Ravel, showcases the composer's most famous composition. Initially written for Ida Rubinstein, a Russian dancer, it premiered in 1928 and remains timeless. Choreographer Nicolo Fonte, known for his daring approach to dance, choreographed Bolero for its NBT premiere.

New York City Ballet co-founder and ballet master George Balanchine created The Four Temperaments ballet set to the music of Paul Hindemith (emphasizing the string orchestra and piano). The première was the opening program of the Ballet Society (now City Ballet) on Nov. 20, 1946. The Four Temperaments is one of Balanchine's most famous works showcasing a manifestation of modern movement exploding on stage.

NBT company dance and choreographer Krista Baker is now celebrating her 14th season with the NBT. She has thrilled audiences with lead roles including "Lilac Fairy" in The Sleeping Beauty, "Sugar Plum Fairy" and "Spring Fairy" in NBT's production of The Nutcracker (choreographed by James Canfield) and "Big Swans" in NBT's presentation of Swan Lake (staged by the legendary Cynthia Gregory). For this program, she has choreographed an original work, The Current, for its world premiere and The Smith Center debut performance. Baker's choreographic repertoire has been showcased with over 10 original works for A Choreographers' Showcase and The Studio Series.

Before the performance, the program Insights will offer an educational pre-performance discussion for the opportunity to engage with the ballet featuring special guests and multi-media presentations. The program is free to all ticket holders and will take place in the Troesh Studio Theater, adjacent to Reynolds Hall, 45 minutes prior to curtain.

NBT's midwinter program featuring Bolero, The Four Temperaments, and The Current will be performed at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center Feb. 22-23. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 23. Tickets are available at The Smith Center box office, by calling 702-749-2000, or online at www.thesmithcenter.com.





