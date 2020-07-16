BWW Feature: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Delights Audiences With Live Performances At Pinot's Palette



Masks, mayhem, and mischief filled the room during the live performances of Shakespeare's most beloved comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Hosted by Bard at the Bar at Pinot's Palette (The District), the audience appreciated Shakespeare's night with Bard at the Bar's unique interpretation.

All the actors wore customized masks and outrageous outfits while staying true to the spoken word of Shakespeare. Directed by Napsugar Hegedus, the Las Vegas native embraced the absurdity of the 1970s and 1980s as a perfect metaphor for A Midsummer Night's Dream, written in 1595.

Brianna Adams made her Las Vegas debut as Hermia, a headstrong young woman who refuses to wed the nobleman Demetrius, portrayed by Spencer Biske, an original member of BATB. Vegas-born actress Jessie Johnson relished the role of Helena; a woman determined to win the affections of Demetrius. Johnie Wood IV reprised his role as Lysander, Hermia's true love.

In the forest, a group of rude mechanicals (think frat boys) including Greg Korin as Snug, Kathleen Turner as Bottom, and John Allen as Flute added to the raucous action. Fairy King Oberson, played by Jack Noble and Fairy Queen Titania, portrayed Nyssa Senoi, round out the love story even though their characters fight throughout the play.

Then there is the mischievous Puck, as interpreted by Juliana Renee with a devilish grin and a desire to make trouble. Add a disco ball, fake boobs, and falling in and out of love (under a spell), and the evening was a delightful adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most beloved plays.

Several board members of the Shakespeare Institute of Nevada started the company in 2018 and excelled in presenting 20-minute vignettes and Q&A for students in the school district about Shakespeare. Korin mashed up three love scenes from Shakespeare- Taming of the Shrew, Romeo and Juliet, and Much Ado About Nothing-ending each scene with a kiss.

Due to logistics, A Midsummer's Night Dream will be the company's last live performance for 2020. However, Bard at the Bar plans to record their production of Caesar and Cleopatra for the audience to view online. Subscribe to Bard at the Bar on YouTube and visit thebard-at-thebar.com.

Photo Credit: Sam Jacob Photography

