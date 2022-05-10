BLUE MAN GROUP Performs at Halftime During Las Vegas Aces Game

International entertainment phenomenon, Blue Man Group energized fans with an exciting halftime performance during the Las Vegas Aces game last night on Sunday, May 8. The showstopping blue characters were joined by Jennifer Azzi, former WNBA player and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame honoree, for an outrageous and over-the-top musical celebration at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Throughout the game, the blue trio were spotted taking pictures and interacting with Aces fans in the crowd. Basketball fanatics also were treated with an exciting surprise as Blue Man Group and Las Vegas Aces' mascot Buckets delighted the crowd with three special ticket giveaways.

Known for transporting their audience into an immersive and colorful dimension, Blue Man Group performs seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p. m. inside Luxor Hotel and Casino. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, www.blueman.com/las-vegas or call 1.800.blueman.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.