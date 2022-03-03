BLIPPI THE MUSICAL to Play at Orleans Arena

Blippi The Musical will bring an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing and singing to the stage at Orleans Arena on Sunday, April 24. Blippi The Musical offers an engaging, world-class production, featuring the energetic and loveable character Blippi and his beloved music. During the live show, families will enjoy Blippi's innovative teaching lessons, and learn about the world around them, while singing and dancing along to his celebrated music like "The Excavator Song" and more.

In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with more than 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Blippi The Musical has also released a live cast recording of the show, featuring 13 family-friendly songs. Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For Blippi The Musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.

Showtime is 2 p.m. Tickets start at $25.23 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com. To learn more about ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages, visit https://blippithemusical.com.

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com.

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Blippi The Musical