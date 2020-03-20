Ava Rose Agency's Food And Beverage Clients Announce Changes Due To Shut-in

Ava Rose Agency and their food and beverage client roster are getting creative so that their guests can enjoy delicious eats amidst the mandatory 30-day shut-in in Nevada. See a full display of offerings listed alphabetically below.

Kitchen Table Squared at The Gramercy

(9205 W Russell Rd Suite 85, Las Vegas, NV 89148)

(1716 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #100, Henderson, NV 89012)

•Kids 12 and under will eat for free when utilizing their in-house delivery service ($5 within a 7 mile radius) available daily from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Orders can be placed by phone by calling 702-982-8218 (Kitchen Table Squared), or 702-478-4782 (Kitchen Table). Menu items include pancakes, waffles, the All American (2 eggs, potatoes, buttered toast, choice of bacon or sausage), quesadilla and chicken tenders. *Limit 2 per household

•Guests paying cash for delivery orders will enjoy 10% off their order. Diners can enjoy Chef Javier's signature recipes from both Kitchen Table Squared and Kitchen Table.

•Industry professionals will enjoy 15% off all delivery orders

•First responders including but not limited to medical professionals, police and firefighters will enjoy 50% off all delivery orders

(11261 S Eastern Ave #200, Henderson, NV 89052)

•New hours Tuesday-Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

•The market is pressing forward with their temporary pop-up that contains all of the essentials that grocery stores have a scarcity of including toilet paper, eggs, milk, pasta, potatoes, rice and non-perishable items. Seniors receive priority shopping, plus a complimentary 12-pack of juice and curbside assistance. The Stove will also fill up water jugs with their filtration system free of charge.

•20% off all curbside and delivery orders moving forward. Guests must call ahead and pay over the phone for this amenity by calling (702) 625-5216.

•The Stove is promoting contactless delivery (with zero delivery fees) from DoorDash. The restaurant's entire menu is available for delivery using this platform.

(2575 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102)

•Shiraz Las Vegas is offering an in-house delivery service free of charge for orders $35+. The delivery service is available on the Shiraz Las Vegas website where menus can be found, or by calling (702) 870-0860. Lunch delivery is available Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dinner delivery is available Tuesday-Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

•Shiraz Las Vegas is teaming up with Vitalant to offer a blood drive for those who are in need across the Las Vegas Valley. The blood drive will take place on Friday, March 20, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interested donors can visit bloodhero.com and use sponsor code "Shiraz" to register.





