Australia's Human Nature Celebrates 2000th Show In Las Vegas With Mentor, Smokey Robinson

Pop vocal group sensations, Australia's Human Nature, celebrated their 2000th show as Las Vegas headliners in residency last night during a "standing-room only" performance of their newly refreshed, energetic production, "AUSTRALIA'S HUMAN NATURE SINGS MOTOWN & MORE," inside the Sands Showroom, their home at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Adding to the excitement of the evening, MOTOWN legend and mentor to the group, Smokey Robinson, surprised everyone and joined the guys on stage to celebrate and say a few words.

It's been ten years since the group landed in Las Vegas, due in large part to Smokey Robinson, who, after hearing the group sing MOTOWN classics in Australia, decided to bring them to Las Vegas. Thanks to Smokey and SPI Entertainment, Human Nature launched their unprecedented Las Vegas residency [for an Australian act], "Smokey Robinson presents HUMAN NATURE: THE MOTOWN SHOW," in 2019. They have not only earned their place as one of the world's finest pop vocal groups of the modern era, but as award-winning Strip resident headliners with their distinctive harmonies and stellar live shows. The group also recently announced their contract extension at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas through March 2022.

"I am beyond proud of these guys," said MOTOWN legend, Smokey Robinson during a moment on stage during the 2000th show. "As you can see they are the most talented guys in the world...spread the word because these guys are what's happening!"

"When we first arrived in Las Vegas ten years ago we weren't sure we would last here for two weeks," said Andrew Tierney of Human Nature. "The fact that we have now clocked 2,000 shows as headliners makes us proud and grateful that American audiences have embraced us and our music with such joy."

In 2019 the group has had plenty to celebrate in addition to this 2000th show milestone. They have returned to their Las Vegas roots to celebrate MOTOWN's 60th anniversary with their new show "HUMAN NATURE SINGS MOTOWN & MORE" a dynamic production that features a mix of classic MOTOWN, pop, soul and modern hits, including "Baby I Need Your Lovin'," "Dancing in the Street," "Uptight" and "Runaround Sue." Whether it's a crowd-pleasing boy band medley or jamming Juke Joint, audiences are always on their feet inside the Sands Showroom. They will also celebrate 30 years as a group later this year.

In addition, the acclaimed foursome are preparing for special holiday performances on two continents. Not only will they perform their hit holiday edition of their show in Las Vegas, "CHRISTMAS, MOTOWN & MORE," they will also head home to Australia for a special limited engagement - "HUMAN NATURE - CHRISTMAS AT THE PALMS" at the renowned Crown Resort in Melbourne, Australia.

Smokey Robinson's passion for the group remains strong as ever. "My guys - Human Nature - are making MOTOWN proud. They are a must-see show in Las Vegas," says Robinson. "They are vocalists who truly know how to entertain, and I knew that they would be hugely successful here on stage in Las Vegas and wherever they perform live - be it in the U.S. or back home in Australia where they continue to sell out arenas."

"I am so proud of Human Nature and their accomplishments not only here in Las Vegas but across the United States as well," said Adam Steck, Founder & CEO of SPI Entertainment and producer of the show. "Here's to 2000 more shows together!"

2019 also started off on a very high note when the group was announced as part of the Australia Day Honours to be awarded one of their home country's highest recognitions. The foursome - brothers Andrew Tierney and Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen - were personally presented the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) on May 7th at Government House in Canberra by the Governor-General of Australia for their service to the performing arts and entertainment field. The Order of Australia is the pre-eminent way Australians recognize the achievements and service of their fellow citizens and community for their outstanding contribution as performers and citizens.

"HUMAN NATURE SINGS MOTOWN & MORE!" plays at The Sands Showroom in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Tuesday through Saturday at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale and start at $39 + taxes and fees and VIP options are available. Tickets can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469. Tickets are also available at HumanNatureLive.com or Venetian.com.





