Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat Bring One-Night-Only Show to Resorts World Theatre

Calling all Crime Junkies: Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat are bringing their hit true crime podcast to the Resorts World Theatre stage at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, May 17, 2025, as part of their Crime Junkie: Life Rule #10 Tour for a one-night-only show. The beloved voices behind the #1 podcast Crime Junkie are bringing their signature storytelling to Las Vegas as part of their 18-city tour with an all-new gripping tale as crime junkies are immersed in a show packed with suspense. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.



The Crime Junkie: Life Rule #10 Tour (It’s never a mannequin!) will dive into a chilling, never-before-covered, unsolved homicide. This cold case will be resurrected with original reporting in an edge-of-your-seat, live experience. Ashley and Brit are visiting major cities across the country, including Las Vegas, to explore this mysterious case that will be brand new to fans. Expect original reporting by audiochuck’s investigative team on a case that challenges assumptions and reveals the unexpected. Longtime fans and first-time listeners are invited to join Ashley and Brit for an unforgettable true crime journey. Don’t miss the chance to experience this national chart-topping podcast live at the state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre and remember: Be Weird, Be Rude, Stay Alive! This show is recommended for mature audiences only.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

