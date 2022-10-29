AREA15 Adds Third Screening of ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW in November
The third screening will be on November 3rd.
AREA15 has added a third screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" inside its 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal on Nov. 3 after its first two screenings (on Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28) sold out. The experience features an immersive viewing of the 1975 musical comedy horror film complete with a cocktail hour and live performances by more than a dozen experienced Las Vegas entertainers, led by Brandon "Axle" Pereyda in the role of Frank-N-Furter. Pereyda's career spans 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip in productions including "Chippendales," "Zumanity," "Michael Jackson the Immortal World Tour" and more.
Guests will have a frightfully riotous night while watching the longest-running theatrical release in film history. General admission tickets are $49.95 per person and include one specialty cocktail; VIP tickets are $84.95 per person and include one specialty cocktail, premium seating, a goodie bag, a red lace mask and more. Must be 21 or older to enter. Click here to purchase tickets.
ABOUT AREA15 LAS VEGAS
AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, represents the world's first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. AREA15's curated mix of dynamic destinations-including Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, Lost Spirits Distillery, Illuminarium, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, The Beast by Todd English, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Virtualis VR, Emporium Arcade Bar and many more-represents what's next in experiential entertainment. With a robust, ever-changing roster of concerts, events, immersive art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows, AREA15 attracts visitors of all ages.
AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named "Best Immersive Art Experience" by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards, one of "The 10 Most Innovative Urban Development and Real Estate Companies of 2020" by Fast Company, "Best Place for Your Instagram Shot" as well as "Best Attraction" for two consecutive years by Las Vegas Weekly Readers' Choice Best of Vegas Awards, "Best Arts Hub" by Vegas Magazine, claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop's "World's Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences" and being included in Las Vegas Magazine's Hall of Fame.
Photo Credit: AREA15
