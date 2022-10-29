AREA15 Adds Third Screening of ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW in November

AREA15 has added a third screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" inside its 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal on Nov. 3 after its first two screenings (on Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28) sold out. The experience features an immersive viewing of the 1975 musical comedy horror film complete with a cocktail hour and live performances by more than a dozen experienced Las Vegas entertainers, led by Brandon "Axle" Pereyda in the role of Frank-N-Furter. Pereyda's career spans 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip in productions including "Chippendales," "Zumanity," "Michael Jackson the Immortal World Tour" and more.



Guests will have a frightfully riotous night while watching the longest-running theatrical release in film history. General admission tickets are $49.95 per person and include one specialty cocktail; VIP tickets are $84.95 per person and include one specialty cocktail, premium seating, a goodie bag, a red lace mask and more. Must be 21 or older to enter. Click here to purchase tickets.



ABOUT AREA15 LAS VEGAS

AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, represents the world's first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. AREA15's curated mix of dynamic destinations-including Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, Lost Spirits Distillery, Illuminarium, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, The Beast by Todd English, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Virtualis VR, Emporium Arcade Bar and many more-represents what's next in experiential entertainment. With a robust, ever-changing roster of concerts, events, immersive art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows, AREA15 attracts visitors of all ages.



