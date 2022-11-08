AMERICA'S GOT TALENT LAS VEGAS LIVE Celebrates First Anniversary at Luxor Hotel and Casino

The star-studded cast of America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE celebrated its first anniversary Friday, Nov. 4 inside Luxor Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The talented ensemble of past winners, finalists, golden buzzer and fan-favorite acts from the hit television show, including dance troupe Light Balance, danger acts Deadly Games and Duo Transcend, and quick-change superstar Lea Kyle, posed for a cast photo and enjoyed a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the milestone performance.

One year ago, executive producer and creator of the "Got Talent" franchise Simon Cowell debuted the variety-style spectacle on the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate music, dance, danger, comedy and everything in between, immersing audiences in the "America's Got Talent" world. America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE has since featured performances by Preacher Lawson, Brandon Leake, Jimmie Herrod, The Clairvoyants, Dustin Tavella, Jon Dorenbos, Vicki Barbolak, Kechi Okwuchi, Peter Antoniou, Ryan Niemiller, and many more.

"I would like to congratulate the cast and crew of AGT Las Vegas LIVE who have made the show one of The Strip's top production shows," said Chuck Bowling, Luxor's President and COO. "Fans from around the world have visited Las Vegas to see this variety show filled with everything from comedy to magic, singing and dance. I know we're all looking forward to another great year ahead of spectacular performances."

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE performs Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 6 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members, and more.