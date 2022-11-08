AMERICA'S GOT TALENT LAS VEGAS LIVE Celebrates First Anniversary at Luxor Hotel and Casino
The anniversary performance was on November 4.
The star-studded cast of America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE celebrated its first anniversary Friday, Nov. 4 inside Luxor Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The talented ensemble of past winners, finalists, golden buzzer and fan-favorite acts from the hit television show, including dance troupe Light Balance, danger acts Deadly Games and Duo Transcend, and quick-change superstar Lea Kyle, posed for a cast photo and enjoyed a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the milestone performance.
One year ago, executive producer and creator of the "Got Talent" franchise Simon Cowell debuted the variety-style spectacle on the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate music, dance, danger, comedy and everything in between, immersing audiences in the "America's Got Talent" world. America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE has since featured performances by Preacher Lawson, Brandon Leake, Jimmie Herrod, The Clairvoyants, Dustin Tavella, Jon Dorenbos, Vicki Barbolak, Kechi Okwuchi, Peter Antoniou, Ryan Niemiller, and many more.
"I would like to congratulate the cast and crew of AGT Las Vegas LIVE who have made the show one of The Strip's top production shows," said Chuck Bowling, Luxor's President and COO. "Fans from around the world have visited Las Vegas to see this variety show filled with everything from comedy to magic, singing and dance. I know we're all looking forward to another great year ahead of spectacular performances."
America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE performs Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 6 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members, and more.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the November 2022 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Billy Ray Charles, The Smokestacks, and Red Eye Gin to Play Sand Dollar Lounge in November
November 6, 2022
The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the November 2022 entertainment for its iconic Spring Mountain location. Originally opened in 1976, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue in Las Vegas, with free entertainment, rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment.
Mariachi Herencia De México: A Very Merry Christmas In Concert Comes to UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall
November 4, 2022
This holiday season the UNLV Performing Arts Center will present “A Very Merry Christmas” starring the dynamic ensemble Mariachi Herencia de México at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Fortune Feimster Brings LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE! 2023 Tour To Encore Theater For One Night Only
November 2, 2022
Comedian, writer, and actress Fortune Feimster will bring her new Live, Laugh, Love! Tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for an exclusive performance on April 1, 2023.
The Neon Museum Announces Four Large-Scale Initiatives and Key Community Partners To Support Its Collection
November 1, 2022
The Neon Museum celebrated the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy. During the special event, four exciting announcements were made about the future of the museum's collection.