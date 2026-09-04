THE DEVIL YOU KNOW to Debut on Open-Door Playhouse Podcast

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Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, The Devil You Know, starting September 9, 2026 online here.

Miriam anxiously waits to meet her new man her dating ap has confirmed he is a 99.9% match. Her heart jumps a beat as he enters the room and walks toward her. Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Goreti da Silva as Miriam, Matt Foyer as Lucian, and Natalie Venturi as Jess.

Playwright Jeff Perlman served two terms as the Mayor of Delray Beach, Florida. He was subsequently the Chief Operating Officer of Celsius, the energy drink company. Then, he pivoted to philanthropy, as the Executive Director of the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation. His many previous plays include The Café on Min, 2 A.M. Battle Creek, Say My Name, Visits with Libby, The Ferryman of Moose Lake, No Getting Over You, and more.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category. Bernadette Armstrong won the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep plays on the Podcast Stage.

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