ABANDON at Vegas Theatre Company Hosts Friday the 13th Charity Night

 ABANDON, the frightening new theatrical experience opening at Vegas Theatre Company this fall, will partner with The Center for a special Friday the 13th Charity Night on the scariest night of the year. A frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous theatrical experience, ABANDON will donate a portion of proceeds from all tickets sold for the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. performances on Friday, October 13, 2023 to The Center. Tickets for the Friday the 13th Charity Night in benefit of The Center can be purchased at theatre.vegas/abandon.
 
“The Marquis de Sade is considered by LGBTQ+ scholars to be one of the first authors to write about homosexuality as being as ‘normal’ as heterosexuality, long before Oscar Wilde's time," said Jana Wimer, ABANDON co-writer and director. “The ABANDON cast has several remarkable members of the LGBTQ+ community and it’s truly an honor to work alongside an amazing organization such as The Center to help empower the community and further promote inclusion for all.” 
 
“Visibility is key to acceptance! We are thrilled to partner with ABANDON for this new theatrical experience," said Brian Hosier, Chief Operation Officer. "The Center has been serving the LGBTQ+ community for over 30 years through Advocacy, Health & Wellness, and Community. Partnerships like this are what allows us to do the work we do. Please join us for a night of theatre magic!”
 
Presented by Las Vegas Horror Show, LLC and Vegas Theatre Company, ABANDON will blur the line between pleasure and pain into a mind-bending world of unspeakable horrors and forbidden desires, beginning Thursday, October 5, 2023.
 
Set in the dark corners of 1800s Paris, ABANDON pushes the boundaries of live theater, while taking audiences on a terrifying journey through the life and writings of the Marquis de Sade during his years spent imprisoned in insane asylums. ABANDON is a truly unique theatrical experience, where psychological terror, grotesque beauty, and edgy kink collide to create a horror production like no other. This is an experience that will haunt audiences long after the final curtain falls.
 
ABANDON performance dates include:

  • Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 (preview performance)
  • Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 – Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023
  • Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 (The Center charity night)
  • Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
  • Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 – Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
  • Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

 
Delivered in rapid-fire, wordless vignettes and enhanced by an original, killer soundtrack and terrifying visual effects, ABANDON will be performed at Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District. Tickets for the Friday the 13th Charity Night with The Center start at $60 plus applicable fees for general admission and $90 plus applicable fees for VIP, which includes VIP seating, a complimentary alcoholic beverage served in an ABANDON souvenir glass, a backstage tour, and more. ABANDON will feature 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. performances. Guests must be 17 years or older.
 




