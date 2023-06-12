KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Jay Leno Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

The performance is on Sunday, November 12, 2023, as part of his “Live Stand-Up Comedy!” tour. 

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month Photo 3 Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month
BLUE MAN GROUP Reveals New Performance Schedules for US Resident Shows Through March 2024 Photo 4 BLUE MAN GROUP Reveals New Performance Schedules for US Resident Shows Through March 2024

Jay Leno Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Following his celebrated debut earlier this year, acclaimed late-night television host and admired stand-up comedian, Jay Leno, announces his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a singular show this fall. Leno will once again take the stage for one night only on Sunday, November 12, 2023, as part of his “Live Stand-Up Comedy!” tour. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST. 

Ticket Information

  • 2023 Performance Date: November 12, 2023; show time at 8 p.m. 

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST 

  • Price: Tickets start at $59.50 plus applicable fees 

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com 

The Emmy Award-winning comedian wowed audiences in March with his debut at the intimate venue, and his return promises more laughs and incredible moments for his Las Vegas audience. For tickets or more information about this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Acclaimed TV late-night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist…Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest-working man in show business.” 

Jay Leno’s late-night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” –after the first two years, Jay Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host. 

This fall Jay Leno brings back the classic game show YOU BET YOUR LIFE. This comedy show wrapped in a game show will feature two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly. Co-Hosted by Kevin Eubanks and produced by Tom Werner and David Hurwitz, YOU BET YOUR LIFE will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now. You Bet Your Life is cleared in 93% of the country.

Leno also currently produces and is the host of the CNBC primetime series JAY LENO’S GARAGE now in its sixth season. “Jay Leno’s Garage” explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history. New episodes of “Jay Leno’s Garage” can be viewed on CNBC or CNBC On Demand throughout the year. 

The show is an outgrowth of JAY LENO'S GARAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL which Leno produces and has an international following on the Web and has garnered several Emmy Awards and nominations for Outstanding Special Class–Short-Format Nonfiction Programs. 

His new product line JAY LENO’S GARAGE ADVANCED VEHICLE CARE launched in December 2016 and has been well received by the Automotive Industry worldwide. Products are available on www.lenosgarage.com

Along with his CNBC show, Jay is currently on air with various other television series, including “Last Man Standing.” When he’s not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children’s books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. And in his “spare” time (as if he has any), he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles. In fact, he has built a number of cars, including an acclaimed eco-car in his eco-friendly green garage. 

Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as the most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, recipient of the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR Events. 

He and his wife Mavis, an ardent human rights activist, live in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AEG Presents Las Vegas/Jay Leno



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
HYPROV Comes to Vegas This Weekend Photo
HYPROV Comes to Vegas This Weekend

Fresh from a wildly successful North American tour, the groundbreaking live show HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis is set to make its highly anticipated Las Vegas debut! Starting Saturday, June 10, this unforgettable, laughter-filled spectacle will take center stage at the world-famous Harrah's Showroom located in Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

2
Jim Gaffigan Announces Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With BARELY ALIVE Tour, Photo
Jim Gaffigan Announces Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With BARELY ALIVE Tour, December 2023

Seven-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer Jim Gaffigan will make his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with back-to-back shows of his all-new “Barely Alive” Tour this winter.

3
POTTED POTTER – THE HARRY POTTER PARODY Celebrates Four Years in Las Vegas Photo
POTTED POTTER – THE HARRY POTTER PARODY Celebrates Four Years in Las Vegas

 Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff continues to cast a spell on Las Vegas celebrating its fourth anniversary at The Magic Attic showroom inside Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and a very special proclamation from the City of Las Vegas.

4
Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month Photo
Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month

The Asylum Theatre will present THE THERAPIST a new English translation by resident playwright Gigi Guizado of Gabriela Yepes' award-winning Peruvian play LA TERAPEUTA.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film Video Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEIL DIAMOND - THE TRIBUTE starring Rob Garrett & the Pretty Amazing Band
Suncoast Hotel/Casino (7/01-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How We Heal
Open-Door Playhouse (5/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You