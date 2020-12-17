Virtual Reality Experience WAR REMAINS Coming May 2021 To National WWI Museum And Memorial

War Remains, the immersive experience from MWM Interactive (MWMi) will debut at its new home, the National WWI Museum and Memorial in May 2021. Presented by "Hardcore History" legendary podcaster Dan Carlin, War Remains is an immersive VR experience that transports viewers to the Western Front of the First World War. Viewers will witness history unfold from a soldier's point-of-view in this thought provoking, visceral experience.

In this VR experience, Dan Carlin leads audiences into the trenches as an active battle scene rages on. Through stunning visual effects, powerfully designed sound, and the guidance of Carlin's iconic voice, audiences get the opportunity to experience a moment in history unlike ever before. War Remains was produced by MWMi, directed by Brandon Oldenburg, and developed by Flight School Studio, with audio designed by Skywalker Sound.

"Virtual Reality creates other dimensions. The medium allows the storyteller to engage the audience in a way that previous storytelling genres haven't been able to tap into. The engagement level is so much higher because the audience is 100% involved. It's an active not passive experience," said Carlin.

MWMi has gifted the War Remains location-based experience to the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Executive Vice President of Content at MWM Interactive, Ethan Stearns said "we want War Remains to continue to be experienced, and there is no better permanent home than the National WWI Museum and Memorial." The experience will be hosted in the Museum's Memory Hall and timed entry tickets will go on sale in Spring 2021. Due to the graphic nature of the content, viewers must be at least 14 years of age.

"We are extremely grateful to MWMi for the gift of War Remains. This experience is unlike anything that Kansas City has hosted before," said Matthew Naylor, President and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. "War Remains will allow the viewer to immerse themselves in the trenches of WWI and experience it with all of their senses, reaching them on both an educational and emotional level."

War Remains premiered to international acclaim at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and later opened for a limited run in Austin, Texas. It went on to win the "Out-of-home VR Entertainment of the Year" award at the VR Awards.