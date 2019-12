A SPECTACULAR CHRISTMAS SHOW plays 16 performances, December 5-22 at The MTH Theater at Crown Center. Ticket prices start at only $35, with a 10% discount available for groups of 6 or more and a 20% discount available for groups of 12 or more.

Take a look at video from the production below!

To purchase tickets or for more information, contact the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or visit mthkc.com.





