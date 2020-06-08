Two Days Left to Vote for KC SuperStar

Frustrated by how many things you can't do under COVID-19 restrictions? Here's something you can do - help choose one of the 10 Finalists for KC SuperStar!

With the top prize of a $10,000 scholarship, KC SuperStar is Kansas City's annual high school premiere singing competition ala "The Voice/American Idol" giving the area's teens an opportunity to showcase their talent.

KC SuperStar is the Jewish Community Center's (The J) Annual fundraiser and when the pandemic hit, organizers got creative and pivoted to a virtual format. Usually capacity crowd of 500 supporters would gather in the Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The J to cheer on their favorites. But now the world can do the same thing through this virtual format now online.

The 23 semifinalists* recently taped their performances on stage at The White Theatre complete with lights and sound. All the performances are now posted at www, kcsuperstar.org for viewing. From now through June 10, you can see all 23 performances from the comfort of your living room and vote once a day for your favorite. All you have to do is long in and cast your vote! The four-judge panel will pick nine finalists with the 10th finalist chosen by the public.

"We are excited about this new opportunity for the public to vote on a finalist, and we hope that you will share this opportunity with others when you see our social media posts," said Felice Azorsky, The J's manager of donor relations and events who oversees KC SuperStar. "It's wonderful to share the amazing talent these kids have with an even wider audience than ever before."

The KC SuperStar Top 10 will be announced on June 15 at 7 p.m. through a livestreamed event.

In addition to the top prize of $10,000, KC SuperStar awards scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. This year, proceeds from KC SuperStar include the newly developed Staff & Sustainability Fund, helping keep J staff employed during the COVID-19 closure. In addition, proceeds will continue to provide financial assistance so members can participate in The J's many resources and vital programs. The J anticipates a higher need for member assistance this year, making its fundraiser more important than ever.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.

About "The J"

Established more than 100 years ago, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, "The J," provides a warm welcome to families of all backgrounds. "The J's" all-in-one hub for health, learning and well-being elevates the lives of the community and its members with programs of excellence in fitness, sports, theatre, cultural arts, senior adult programming and youth services including summer camps and child development. Everyone can live up at "The J," located in Overland Park, Kansas, and at thejkc.org.

KC SuperStar 2020 Semifinalists

(Name, school district and grade as of March 2020)

*Past Semifinalist

**Past Finalist

Claire

Anderson

Blue Valley School District

JR

Jack

Blackburn

Park Hill School School

SOPH

Lucy

Brock

SMSD

SR

Jacob

Collier**

North Kansas City School District

JR

Jaeda

Dickens**

Liberty School District

SR

Reagan

Dreiling**

Saint Thomas Aquinas

SR

Sydney

Edie

Blue Springs School District

SR

Annie

Harsch*

Summit Christian Academy

JR

Aniya

Henson*

KC MO School District

JR

Darcie

Hingula

St Teresa's Academy

JR

Delaney

Hirst

Smithville School District

SR

Bryson

Kendall

Desoto School District

SR

Emma

Mathieson**

SMSD

SR

Mia

McManamy

St. Teresa's Academy

JR

Sheridan

Mirador

KCMO School District

SR

Alexa

Morgan**

SMSD

SR

Cara

Parisi

Bishop Miege High School

SOPH

Kaylee

Peraza

Winnetonka High School

JR

Nidhi

Rao

Blue Valley School District

SR

McKenna

Shaw

Pittsburg High School

SR

Kloe

Wagner

Olathe School District

JR

Elaine

Watson

Lee's Summit School District

JR

Aggie

Williams*

SMSD

SR

