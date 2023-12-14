Theatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The Holidays

The Whos return to Theatre in the Park INDOOR (TIP) this holiday season, and who doesn't like a Who in the winter, too?

The Whos, as well as Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and Gertrude McFuzz are all here for the holidays as Theatre in the Park INDOOR presents "Seussical The Musical"! Dr. Suess' best-loved characters collide and cavort in this delightful musical opening Friday, Dec. 8, with a 12-performance run continuing through Saturday, Dec. 23 in the Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center (AHC), 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas. There are evening and matinee performances. "Seussical The Musical" is a family-friendly fantastical show rated G.

Tickets are now available online at www.theatreinthepark.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of the AHC, Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. on performance evenings and at 1 p.m. for matinees. Seating is assigned at time of ticket purchase.

There's extra fun for the younger ones! TIP is offering special "bean bag" seating that's up close to the action. Bean Bag seating can be chosen at the time of ticket purchase.

In TIP's continuing effort to make theater accessible for all, the Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. show is a sign-language interpretation performance. There will also be a Sensory Friendly Performance on Dec. 10.

One of the most performed shows in America, "Seussical the Musical" is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. The musical is an amalgamation of the best-loved stories by Theodore Seuss Geisel (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss). Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty ("Lucky Stiff," "My Favorite Year," "Once on This Island," "Ragtime"), have brought to life favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton, The Cat, Gertrude, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

"Seussical the Musical" showcases the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community-perfect for this time of year.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces double danger: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

This year's production features the directorial debut of Zane Champie, who participated in TIP's Emerging Theatre Professional Initiative during the 2022 OUTDOOR season.

"'Seussical is the perfect Holiday tradition for families because there's something for everyone to enjoy," Champie said. "'Seussical' holds a very special place in my heart," Champie said. "Of course, I grew up reading tons of Dr. Seuss books, but I find that this story actually has a beautiful message for everyone, not just kiddos! 'Seussical' speaks to the bright-eyed child within all of us, encouraging us to embrace our crazy ideas, hopes, and dreams no matter how old we are," he said.

TIP's Associate Artistic Director Guy Gardner handles choreography duties as well as being the puppet trainer for the production. Jonnie Brice serves as musical director and accompanist.

"Seussical The Musical" includes a talented cast of local performers including Morgan Ball, Cody Kreutzer, Kayleen Spear, and AJ Valle, who return from last year's production. TIP Veterans include Phil Howard ("Disney's Descendants," "The SpongeBob Musical, The Full Monty"), who takes on the role of The Cat in the Hat and other roles. Howard is joined by Mia Valentine ("High School Musical 1 & 2") in the role of Mayzie La Bird and Alex Gumminger (CREDITS) portraying a Wickersham Brother.

Prior to the Dec. 9, 16, and 23 matinees, join the Johnson County Park and Recreation Department's Fine Arts Coordinator to create some Seussical Art (fantastically fun art, of course). JCPRD will provide the supplies for just $10, and you provide the creativity!

Register HERE to participate in the art session.

TIP INDOOR ticket prices are $17 for adults, $14 for youth (ages 4-10) and $15 for seniors, plus tax. A limited number of beanbag chairs are available for $10 each for up-close viewing! Tickets and further details are available at Click Here.

Champie said "Seussical the Musical" is the perfect holiday production for the entire family to enjoy.

"This production invites our audiences to take a break from the craziness of everyday life and to just be silly with us for an hour or two," Champie said. "As we follow JoJo, Horton and the rest of the gang through their wild adventures, we get to enjoy plenty of Seuss-tastic surprises, all the while discovering the beautiful power of friendship and perseverance. Ultimately, I hope that our audience leaves this production feeling a little happier, a little sillier, and a little more hopeful than before," he said.

TIP is a program of the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District and is the largest community theater in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP sponsors for the current season include AdventHealth and FNBO.

Cast Of "Seussical the Musical"

Cat in the Hat (and various other roles): Phil Howard, Kansas City, MO

JoJo: Joaquin Gonzalez, Leawood

Horton: Clifford Lyons, Kansas City, MO

Gertrude McFuzz: Katelynn Quick-McCormick, Kansas City, MO

Sour Kangaroo: Athena Horton, Kansas City, MO

Mayzie La Bird: Mia Valentine, Overland Park

Mayor: Cody Kreutzer, Overland Park

Mayor's Wife: Susan Campen, Blue Springs, MO

Bird Girl/Ensemble: Kayleen Spear, Kansas City, MO

Bird Girl/Ensemble: AJ Valle, Lee's Summit, MO

Bird Girl/Ensemble: Morgan Hennessy, Kansas City, MO

Wickersham Brother/Ensemble: Morgan Ball, Lee's Summit, MO

Wickersham Brother/Ensemble: Michael Golliher, Kansas City, MO

Wickersham Brother/Ensemble: Alex Gumminger, Kansas City, KS