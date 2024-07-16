Theatre Atchison PRO To Present JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Atchison PRO's professional, immersive, faith-based dinner theatre production will play for one week only at the Atchison Event Center from August 1-4.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The production is directed by Layne Roate (Theatre Atchison Artistic Director), music directed by Cheryl Stutz and Zac Clemens, and choreographed by Kyle Tarvin. It is presented as a limited one-weekend engagement at the Atchison Event Center.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a musical reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors.

Leading the production are Luke Gilmore as Joseph and Catherine Stagner as the Narrator. The ensemble cast includes Emy Blake as Naphtali, Zac Clemens as Jacob/Potiphar, Elaine Elizabeth Clifford as Zebulun/Mrs. Potiphar, Breanna Danielle as Asher, Courtney Ellis as Issachar/Baker, Luke "Skippy" Harbur as Gad/Butler, Hillary Hoover as Ensemble Woman, Landon Hudson as Judah, Charlie Meacham as Reuben, Christian Owen as Levi/Pharaoh, Charles Pridgen as Ensemble Man, Charlie Rziha as Benjamin, Shane St. James as Simeon, and JD Warren as Dan.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT plays for five performances, August 1-4, at the Atchison Event Center (710 S 9th St, Atchison, KS 66002).

Evening (dinner theatre) performances begin at 7 pm, Thursday-Saturday. Matinee (show only) performances are offered on Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 pm.

Tickets are $35 for evening performances, which include dinner and the show. Matinee performances are $25 and include only the show. Tickets are available by visiting www.theatreatchison.org or by calling the box office at (913) 367-7469.

TA Pro's next season includes a new original show, Amelia Earhart: Sky's the Limit, written by Layne Roate, Theatre Atchison's Comedy Club, Rat Pack at the Speakeasy (an original musical review), and the blockbuster musical Grease. Season tickets for TA Pro's season are now on sale. Call the box office at (913) 367-7469.

Comments