The White Theatre And Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors To Host Jazz Concert & Art Exhibition In September

"Jammin' at The J" features an afternoon of music by Kansas City jazz greats Stan Kessler, Jackie Myers and Adam Galblum.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44 Photo 1 Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 3 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Photo 4 May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Special 2-Day Exhibition

The White Theatre And Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors To Host Jazz Concert & Art Exhibition In September

The White Theatre And Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors To Host Jazz Concert & Art Exhibition In September

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre kicks off the 2023-2024 season this September with an ode to jazz.

"Jammin' at The J" features an afternoon of music by Kansas City jazz greats Stan Kessler, Jackie Myers and Adam Galblum - all of whom happen to be Jewish. Co-presented by Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors, the event comes to The White Theatre on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.

Each jazz artist will play their own set, highlighting their own unique jazz style.

"We're so excited to be partnering for the very first time with Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors to bring this amazing concert and exhibit together," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts + Culture, and Managing Artistic Director of The White Theatre. "Jazz is such a celebratory artform, we can't think of a more fitting way to kick off our 19thseason."

Stan Kessler is a trumpet and flugelhorn player whose sound touches on jazz, R&B, and funk, and infuses Brasilian and Afro-Cuban styles. Kessler also plays drums and hand percussion and has taught jazz improvisation and theory privately for 29 years.

Jazz pianist, composer and singer Jackie Myers has held residencies at several notable jazz venues in Kansas City since moving from Austin, Texas in 2017, including Corvino Supper Club, Chaz on the Plaza and the Green Lady Lounge. She has produced a series of concerts called "Kansas City Drive-ins" that featured popular artists and is currently working on her 8th album.

Adam Galblum is a Kansas City violinist who was mentored by legendary jazz violinist Claude "Fiddler" Williams. Galblum has toured nationally with bluegrass and jam bands, and his 2014 solo album "Down To The Wire - The Stringband Tribute to the Music of John Mayer," showcases his abilities as an arranger and multi-instrumentalist.

Tickets for "Jammin' at The J" are only $18 and are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org or The White Theatre box office.

In conjunction with the concert, nationally recognized author and illustrator - and Kansas City native - Neil Shapiro will display his award-winning "Jazz Alphabet" Exhibit in The White Theatre Galleria from Sept. 7 to 15. The exhibit features work from his book of the same name, which pairs an amazing illustration of a legendary Jazz performer with each letter of the alphabet. Shapiro will formally open the exhibit at a free reception on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m., in the theatre Galleria and will sign copies of his iconic book while guests are invited to enjoy food, drink and live music. Shapiro is looking forward to sharing his work through his book and the exhibit.

"My life as a visual artist began in Kansas City, before I learned how to read or write," Shapiro said. "My mom took me to the Nelson Art Gallery when I was in preschool; she enrolled me in a sculpture class. I wish I still had the little dog I fashioned out of clay. Even then I sat transfixed in front of Caravaggio's painting of St. John the Baptist."

Shapiro has spent his life drawing and creating art, and "Jazz Alphabet" highlights 26 jazz artists through his unique artistic style.

"I can't remember a time when I wasn't drawing," he said. "That love of making pictures has stayed with me my whole life, and I hope that love comes through in my Jazz Alphabet portraits."

Shapiro is looking forward to coming back to Kansas City for the event.

"I'm thrilled to come back to where it all began," he said. "I hope to see old friends, and it would be great to make new ones. And before I leave, I'll make it a point to sit in front of Caravaggio."

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City - The J - opened in 1914 in midtown Kansas City, Missouri and has grown and adapted to serve the changing needs of Greater Kansas City's Jewish and secular communities. Our mission is to build a strong, vibrant and inclusive community that enhances wellness, meaning, and joy, based on Jewish values, heritage, and culture. We are a welcoming community that embodies Jewish values in a safe and respectful environment. People of all ages and backgrounds learn and grow at our 'home away from home.' For more information, visit TheJKC.org.

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre, built in 2005, is a 500 seat, state-of-the-art venue that hosts a wide variety of performances throughout the year. Its annual theatre and concert series continues a 90+ year community theatre tradition, established in 1932, with The Resident Theatre, the region's first and longest-running community theatre. Ample free parking is available, and the theatre is entirely accessible for those of all abilities. The theatre is available for private rentals for area non-profit groups.




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA And PAGLIACCI Photo
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA And PAGLIACCI

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper today announced the 2023-2024 season-opening  production, a double bill of ALL NEW productions of Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci, conceived by Shawna Lucey and designed by Steven C. Kemp.

2
IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month Photo
IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month

KC Melting Pot Theatre will unveil its 10th season with a production of Aleshea Harris's Obie Award-winning masterpiece, 'Is God Is.' The production is directed by Lynn King.

3
Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP to Open in September At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Photo
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP to Open in September At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Get ready for an evening of suspense and intrigue as Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery, THE MOUSETRAP, opens on September 8th at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. Don't miss your chance to experience the longest-running play of all time before it closes.

4
A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City Photo
A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City

At 7 pm on September 30th, 2023, Opera On Tap-Kansas City will present 'A Night of Spirits,' a seasonal event featuring a signature cocktail, appetizers and a performance of Gian Carlo Menotti's 1946 opera The Medium. Audience members will be invited to participate in a brief ghost tour of the venue, the historic St. Mary's Episcopal Church, between the acts of the opera.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/10-11/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago Tap Theatre 'Unleash the Beats'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/13-10/13)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (12/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Comedian Rhapsody
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (12/07-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Beyond Babel'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/24-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'North'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/25-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (9/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Amen Corner
Just Off Broadway Theatre (11/30-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You