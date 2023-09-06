The White Theatre And Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors To Host Jazz Concert & Art Exhibition In September

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre kicks off the 2023-2024 season this September with an ode to jazz.

"Jammin' at The J" features an afternoon of music by Kansas City jazz greats Stan Kessler, Jackie Myers and Adam Galblum - all of whom happen to be Jewish. Co-presented by Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors, the event comes to The White Theatre on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.

Each jazz artist will play their own set, highlighting their own unique jazz style.

"We're so excited to be partnering for the very first time with Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors to bring this amazing concert and exhibit together," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts + Culture, and Managing Artistic Director of The White Theatre. "Jazz is such a celebratory artform, we can't think of a more fitting way to kick off our 19thseason."

Stan Kessler is a trumpet and flugelhorn player whose sound touches on jazz, R&B, and funk, and infuses Brasilian and Afro-Cuban styles. Kessler also plays drums and hand percussion and has taught jazz improvisation and theory privately for 29 years.

Jazz pianist, composer and singer Jackie Myers has held residencies at several notable jazz venues in Kansas City since moving from Austin, Texas in 2017, including Corvino Supper Club, Chaz on the Plaza and the Green Lady Lounge. She has produced a series of concerts called "Kansas City Drive-ins" that featured popular artists and is currently working on her 8th album.

Adam Galblum is a Kansas City violinist who was mentored by legendary jazz violinist Claude "Fiddler" Williams. Galblum has toured nationally with bluegrass and jam bands, and his 2014 solo album "Down To The Wire - The Stringband Tribute to the Music of John Mayer," showcases his abilities as an arranger and multi-instrumentalist.

Tickets for "Jammin' at The J" are only $18 and are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org or The White Theatre box office.

In conjunction with the concert, nationally recognized author and illustrator - and Kansas City native - Neil Shapiro will display his award-winning "Jazz Alphabet" Exhibit in The White Theatre Galleria from Sept. 7 to 15. The exhibit features work from his book of the same name, which pairs an amazing illustration of a legendary Jazz performer with each letter of the alphabet. Shapiro will formally open the exhibit at a free reception on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m., in the theatre Galleria and will sign copies of his iconic book while guests are invited to enjoy food, drink and live music. Shapiro is looking forward to sharing his work through his book and the exhibit.

"My life as a visual artist began in Kansas City, before I learned how to read or write," Shapiro said. "My mom took me to the Nelson Art Gallery when I was in preschool; she enrolled me in a sculpture class. I wish I still had the little dog I fashioned out of clay. Even then I sat transfixed in front of Caravaggio's painting of St. John the Baptist."

Shapiro has spent his life drawing and creating art, and "Jazz Alphabet" highlights 26 jazz artists through his unique artistic style.

"I can't remember a time when I wasn't drawing," he said. "That love of making pictures has stayed with me my whole life, and I hope that love comes through in my Jazz Alphabet portraits."

Shapiro is looking forward to coming back to Kansas City for the event.

"I'm thrilled to come back to where it all began," he said. "I hope to see old friends, and it would be great to make new ones. And before I leave, I'll make it a point to sit in front of Caravaggio."

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City - The J - opened in 1914 in midtown Kansas City, Missouri and has grown and adapted to serve the changing needs of Greater Kansas City's Jewish and secular communities. Our mission is to build a strong, vibrant and inclusive community that enhances wellness, meaning, and joy, based on Jewish values, heritage, and culture. We are a welcoming community that embodies Jewish values in a safe and respectful environment. People of all ages and backgrounds learn and grow at our 'home away from home.' For more information, visit TheJKC.org.

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre, built in 2005, is a 500 seat, state-of-the-art venue that hosts a wide variety of performances throughout the year. Its annual theatre and concert series continues a 90+ year community theatre tradition, established in 1932, with The Resident Theatre, the region's first and longest-running community theatre. Ample free parking is available, and the theatre is entirely accessible for those of all abilities. The theatre is available for private rentals for area non-profit groups.