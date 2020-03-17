The Folly to Remain Closed Through May 9

On Sunday, March 15th, the Kansas City Mayor, in accordance with the CDC, announced a ban on all public gatherings over 50 people until May 9th. The team at the Folly Theater is taking this very seriously and has committed to being a partner in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Therefore, the Folly Theater is currently working with its rental clients and performers to postpone or cancel any performances or events scheduled at the Folly through May 9th. If you have questions regarding an upcoming performance that is affected, please contact the representing organization for more information. If the event is a Folly produced performance (i.e. - Folly Jazz Series, Americana Series, or Kids' Series), then we ask that you be patient with our team as we take the next few weeks to contact all ticket holders and manage their purchases.

We know that this is a coNfusing time for many; and we are doing our best to provide a clear direction for all and doing what is best for our patrons, volunteer, and staff.

If you have a question regarding your ticket, what organization to reach out to, or anything else, please feel free to contact our offices during normal business hours (Monday - Friday, 10 AM - 5 PM) at 816-842-5500.

We also encourage you to be flexible with our rental clients and us. Please consider forgoing a refund and donating the value of your ticket, if that option is applicable to your performance. Any ticket donated back for a Folly produced performance is tax-deductible and you will be sent a receipt for tax purposes.

We look forward to seeing you all soon at the Folly Theater once this crisis has passed. The Grand Lady has stood at the corner of Twelfth and Central for over 120 years now, and she plans to stay there for many years to come.

