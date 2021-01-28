The Dominoes Start To Fall Friday In 'Blood,' Episode 9 Of KANSAS CITY: 1924

On this week's episode of "Kansas City: 1924," the effects of a city-wide crackdown are felt as reality comes crashing into fantasy. Tensions rise while everyone looks for someone to blame... and someone to hurt. Airing on KKFI 90.1 FM at noon on Friday in Kansas City and available for download everywhere 24/7 after broadcast!

Can't catch the live broadcast of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre on KKFI 90.1 FM? Listen for free on demand on your favorite podcast app, be it Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or anywhere! Just search for "Kansas City Actors Theatre" to find us. (If you don't find it, just let us know what podcast app or service you use, and we'll be sure to get distribution set up!) You can also find us at our main podcast page on Anchor.

This week's episode features Rusty Sneary, Matt Schwader, Bri Woods, Katie Hall, Chioma Anyanwu, Kyle Dyck, Jerry Mañan, Jan Rogge, Mark Robbins, Mike Ott, Katie Gilchrist, Ellen Kirk, Jen Mays, Sam Cordes, Scott Cordes, Victor Raider-Wexler and host Cinnamon Schultz. Written by Forrest Attaway and Directed by Victor Raider-Wexler with Sound Design and Engineering by Jonathan Robertson.

You can also catch up and listen to all episodes (including previous episodes of "Kansas City: 1924") online after broadcast on our podcast page, website, our KKFI Program page or wherever you get your podcasts 24/7! Tune in to KKFI 90.1 FM (or stream online) on Fridays at noon to hear this and all other new episodes of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre. Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre on KKFI