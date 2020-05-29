The Coterie Announces Summer Drama Classes

The Coterie Theatre School is offering its summer session of drama classes as both live, interactive online instruction as well as in-person classes (whenever possible). With virtual classes now available to youth nationwide and in-person classes held at four Kansas City metro locations, The Coterie's classes are led by a staff of professional, trained teaching artists and are focused on a process-based curriculum. Classes for incoming Grades K-12 begin on Monday, June 15, with additional classes starting throughout the summer. Classes in June will be held as virtual sessions online. An announcement regarding July classes being held in-person or virtually will be issued June 15, 2020.

VIRTUAL & IN-PERSON DRAMA CLASSES

The Coterie Theatre School's drama classes and performance camps are designed to engage students intellectually, emotionally, and physically. Using lesson plans that focus on the growth of each student individually, process-based learning establishes a foundation of invaluable skills that all acting training builds on, including important life skills that will be useful to any growing mind, whether or not acting may be in their future. Classes are limited to ten students for Grades K-2 and 3-5, or to twelve students for Grades 4-6 and above to ensure teaching artists can see and respond to every student, encouraging active participation.

In virtual classes, parents of younger children are encouraged to participate in with their child, leading to interactive play that lets loose the child's imagination and becomes part of the larger story being created by the class. Parents or guardians are invited to observe virtual classes and enrollees need only to have access to a smart phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer with a camera and microphone, and an internet connection. Online drama classes offer quality screen time that will allow students of all ages to express themselves, occupy their imaginations, and add creativity and positivity to their summer.

Whenever possible, in-person classes will be held in July at four Kansas City metro locations - Pembroke Hill School near the Plaza, Miller-Marley School of Dance and Voice in Overland Park, Liberty Community Center in Liberty, and Staley High School in the Northland. All in-person classes will adhere to the latest safety and social distancing guidelines.

To register or for the latest class schedules and location information, visit www.thecoterie.org.

PERFORMANCE CAMP

TWO-WEEK CAMP FOR GRADES 6th-12th

(All grades are incoming into the 2020/2021 School Year)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back! This youth version of the hit Broadway musical looks at what happens to the Addams family when the somber and morbid Wednesday Addams falls in love with a "normal" man. Can they keep it all together when the two families meet? A dark musical comedy filled with great roles is bound to make for a fun performance experience! All students enrolled will have a speaking role-some large and some small. All students will also sing in the chorus and some will have

solos. Auditions will be held the first day and the casting will be determined then.

For Grades 6th-12th: July 6-18

DRAMA CLASSES

ONE-WEEK CLASSES FOR GRADES K-12th

(All grades are incoming into the 2020/2021 School Year)

UNDER THE SEA

Dive down to the bottom of the ocean and swim among all of your favorite creatures in the deep blue sea. Together we will create characters, tell stories, and sing music from under the sea, including the musical Disney's The Little Mermaid. Actors will work together to embark on fun under the sea adventures!

For Grades K-2nd: June 22-26 or July 13-17

IN AND OUT OF THIS WORLD!

Jump into our rocket ship and let's travel through time to all sorts of amazing destinations. We'll use our imaginations to travel to see the dinosaurs, the pyramids in ancient Egypt, and even the future! Every class will be a journey to a different location with new adventures in store!

For Grades K-2nd: June 15-19 or July 20-24

For Grades 1st-2nd: July 13-17

THIS IS NOT A BOX!

When is a box not a box? When it's a sailboat or a lion or a robot or anything at all! Let your imagination run wild as you take everyday objects and use them to create a world full of amazing adventures. Join us and transform the ordinary into something extraordinary!

For Grades K-2nd: July 6-10, July 13-17 or July 27-31

INSIDE JOKES

Get ready to make up some wild, zany, and just plain silly characters in this physical comedy class. Focus all that goofy energy you have into creating new scenes and characters as you learn what makes people laugh. Laugh yourself silly with your new friends!

For Grades 3rd-5th: June 15-19, June 22-26 or July 27-31

THE WAY OF THE FORCE

Come to the outer reaches of the galaxy as we explore exotic locations from the Star Wars universe. Create your own characters to fly starfighters and hone your lightsaber skills, whether you're a member of the Resistance or part of the First Order. May the Force be with you!

For Grades 3rd-5th: June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17 or July 20-24

MAKE A SCENE

Do you love making up stories? Do you have fun ideas begging to be performed? Then this is the class for you! The teaching artist will work with students to write and rehearse a short play in just five days.

For Grades 3rd-5th: June 15-19, June 22-26, July 13-17 or July 20-24

ACTING IN THE UPSIDE DOWN

If you love Stranger Things, then you'll love this class. Explore the world of the hit Netflix show by acting out your favorite scenes and creating new ones that might happen next season. Fight monsters or become one yourself in this fun acting challenge for anyone who finds themselves in the Upside Down.

For Grades 5th-7th: July 6-10 or July 13-17

FUNNY BONES: INTRO TO IMPROV

Get your funny started as you begin to learn all about comedy and improv! This fun and fast-paced class introduces young actors to the wide-open world of improv comedy. Students will develop skills in spontaneity, listening, creativity, storytelling, and collaboration building acting skills as they explore their silly side!

For Grades 5th-7th: June 22-26, July 6-10 or July 13-17

For Grades 6th-8th: June 22-26

AUDITION LAB

This class is a great way to prepare yourself for upcoming auditions! With the help of a professional teaching artist, students will choose audition monologues that match their age, personality, and individual audition needs. Students will use the week to prepare a monologue, develop successful strategies for cold readings, and learn how to create a professional resume. The final class includes a special audition with Jeff Church, Coterie Producing Artistic Director, or a member of The Coterie staff, for youth roles in the upcoming Coterie season.

For Grades 5th-7th: June 22-26, July 6-10 or July 13-17

For Grades 8th-12th: June 22-26, July 6-10 or July 13-17

For Grades 6th-8th: July 20-24

For Grades 9th-12th: July 20-24

WELCOME TO MUSICAL THEATRE

If you like acting, singing, and dancing, then musical theatre is for you! In this class you will perform showstoppers from Broadway and The Coterie stage. We'll learn songs that will bring you around the world and right back home from some of the most popular Broadway shows, such as Beetlejuice, Spamalot, Hamilton, and more. Students will spend the week exploring character, learning choreography, and singing as an ensemble under the direction of an expert musical theatre actor and a professional accompanist. Students will perform as a chorus for family and friends during the final class.

For Grades 5th-10th: June 15-19, June 22-26 or July 6-10

For Grades 6th-10th: July 20-24

MUSICAL THEATRE: TRIPLE THREAT

Take your musical theatre skills to the next level by performing duets, solos, and small group numbers from popular musicals. Continue to build on your skills and be challenged in new and exciting ways! Actors will rehearse scenes, songs, and dance numbers under the direction of a professional musical theatre actor and a professional accompanist. Students will perform a variety of numbers for family and friends during the final class.

For Grades 6th-12th: July 13-17

Note: We encourage 6th-10th graders to take Welcome to Musical Theatre to establish a strong foundation before taking Triple Threat.

COMEDY ON YOUR FEET

This popular Coterie class steps up your comedy game as students explore the wide-open world of improvisation. Students new to improv will learn the framework needed for successful comedy and alumni will sharpen their comedic skills as they learn about comedy, creating character, and dramatic action. This class offers an opportunity for consideration in The Coterie's Comedy Master Class.

For Grades 8th-12th: June 22-26, July 6-10 or July 13-17

For Grades 9th-12th: June 22-26

