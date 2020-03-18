The Barn Players Postpone THE LARAMIE PROJECT

The Barn Players have made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming production of "The Laramie Project" which was set to open at the Arts Asylum on May 14th, and their special event "Precious Heart" scheduled for May 18th.

Auditions for the Musical "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert", schedule for April 25th and 26th have also been postponed.

The following statement has been released:

The health and safety of our patrons, staff and performers must be our top priority and given the concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and the recommendations at the federal, state and local level concerning social distancing and attendance at events, as well as the emergency measures that have been enacted in the Kansas City metropolitan area, this decision is necessary to honor that priority.

We will send out further information about other upcoming events via our website and Facebook webpages.

During this difficult and unprecedented time we encourage you all to stay healthy, be kind to people, and support all the local arts organizations and artists who are struggling.

Sincerely,

Vida Bikales, Board President; Eric Magnus Artistic Director; Steve Sears, Vice-President; Lynn Reddick, Asst. Artistic Director; Kay Noonan, Secretary; Becca Wagner, Treasurer; Pam Craven; Ile Haggins; Devin Mirfasihi; Shelley Moran; Barb Nichols; Michael Poppa.





