The Actors Fund Join KC Virtual Event to Share Resources Available to Arts Community Members

Local theatre leaders have asked The Actors Fund to join a live virtual event specifically for Kansas City artists to review the resources available to them via the Fund. Join Facebook Live, Wednesday, August 19th at 3pm.

"The Actors Fund assists everyone working in theater, film, television, radio, music, dance, opera and circus," said Jaime Dias Delgado with The Actors Fund. "With social services and financial assistance as well as a career center and health resources and insurance support, The Actors Fund is a critical source for today's theatre professional."

Julie Ewing and Korey Childs have answered the call to get help for fellow artists who are struggling the most here in Kansas City by creating the LIVE web series Artists for Artists; Where Creativity and Surviving Intersect.

"The heartbeat and future includes restoration of the vibrant Arts community that defines Kansas City. We need our best and brightest to rise above and thrive in these historically difficult times. We can do it together, for each other" said Ewing and Childs in a joint statement.

More information on the virtual event is available on Facebook and a replay will be available. Please visit The Actors Fund website for additional information and to make a donation at https://actorsfund.org/.

