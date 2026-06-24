THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play Kansas City's Music Hall as Part of PNC Broadway Series

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PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that single tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. for its highly anticipated engagement at Music Hall in Kansas City December 2–13. PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is the first production in the 26–27 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY series.

Featuring Maria Björnson's original design, this production of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty's Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and new North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Isaiah Bailey leads the company in the title role of 'The Phantom of the Opera'. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as 'Christine Daaé', Daniel Lopez as 'Raoul', Midori Marsh as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', William Thomas Evans as 'Monsieur Firmin', Carrington Vilmont as 'Monsieur André', Lisa Vroman as 'Madame Giry', Christopher Bozeka as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Melo Ludwig as 'Meg Giry', and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as 'Christine Daaé, at certain performances'.

Cameron Mackintosh said, "I'm really delighted to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA back to thrill American audiences once again after its phenomenal record-breaking run on Broadway. When I unveiled this new production in London after the pandemic many of our brilliant original creative team, including Hal Prince, Gillian Lynne and Maria Björnson, were sadly no longer with us. Our exciting new team, inspired by their predecessors' glorious work, updated certain aspects of the production that resulted in a dazzlingly fresh version of the much-loved original, which was rapturously received by audiences and critics alike. So, when we raise our even more sensational chandelier across North America, you can once again thrill to Andrew's soaring music of the night and be swept away by a revitalized PHANTOM in all its glory!”

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “The Phantom made it very clear that it would not be long before his legend would, once again, be told in America. While Hal, Gillie and Maria are, sadly, no longer with us, they live on in the show we all created together. Love, passion and live theatre are what PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is all about. I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive and infuses the theatre with something that only happens when design, direction and music are completely at one. I am absolutely delighted that we are bringing this very special production back to audiences across North America.”

Now entering its 40th year in London's West End, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon, with productions playing to 160 million people in 217 cities, 52 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber's celebrated romantic and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she has to wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company Limited, has become one of the most successful shows in the world. The original London stage production is now the second longest-running musical ever. It opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince. It won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and reigned as the longest-running show in Broadway history since January 9, 2006 when it surpassed Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, also produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The New York production played a staggering nearly 13,981 performances, been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion. After an unprecedented 35 record-breaking years, the Broadway production played its final performance on April 16, 2023.

There have been three U.S. National Tours based on the original Broadway production. The First National Tour played Los Angeles and San Francisco for a combined total run of almost 10 years, playing 3,902 performances to 6.6 million people. The Second National Tour had an 8.5-year run playing 3,364 performances to 7.5 million people. The Third National Tour had an 18-year run, playing 7,284 performances to 16.7 million people. The three U.S. national tours played 216 engagements in 77 cities for an unprecedented total of 36.5 years and over 14,500 performances to 31 million people – making it the most successful and longest-running touring show in U.S. history.

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