Charlotte Street Names 2026 Cultural Producer Grant Recipients

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Charlotte Street has announced the recipients of the 2026 Cultural Producer Grants. This year, Charlotte Street has awarded 5 grassroots arts organizations and artist-run projects in Kansas City with general operating grants of $5,000. The 2026 recipients include Flew The Coop Sessions, Greenwood Social Hall, Jardín, Kansas City Public Theatre, and Kostas Contemporary.

Kansas City has long enjoyed a thriving and diverse ecology of low-budget artist-run spaces, collectives, groups and organizations. The collective impact of these grassroots operations to both our arts community and to the cultural landscape of Kansas City is enormous. Whether permanent or temporary, these groups nurture and grow artists creatively and become powerful engines of community. Through the Cultural Producer Grant program, Charlotte Street seeks to help build capacity, sustainability, visibility, and further funding viability for art operations with budgets under $50,000.

Through Charlotte Street's juried selection process, 100% of funds for Cultural Producers is awarded in support of organizations whose mission and leadership will positively impact the advancement of BIPOC, LGBTQIA, or Disabled communities, in recognition of the oppression of those communities in the art sector and the gap that has created particularly in the Kansas City art scene.

Flew The Coop Sessions

Flew The Coop Sessions is a non-profit live music video series that provides local artists with high-quality video and audio recordings of their live performances free of charge with the mission of documenting, celebrating and growing the thriving and diverse local music scene in the Kansas City region. Flew the Coop Sessions features a wide variety of musicians and bands from different genres, such as jazz, blues, hip-hop, rock, folk, punk, country, hardcore, electronic and more. Each episode showcases a different artist or group performing in unconventional and visually compelling spaces throughout Kansas City. By showcasing musicians from diverse backgrounds and genres, we aim to celebrate the multicultural tapestry of our city while promoting inclusivity and fostering a sense of unity through the universal language of music. We contribute to the growth of artists' music careers as well as show the broader music industry that Kansas City is a destination for progressive new music of all genres, not simply "flyover country". The content produced by Flew the Coop Sessions serves as a vital resource for local artists interested in growing their platforms and effectively booking live shows.

Greenwood Social Hall

Greenwood Social Hall is an artist-centered performance space producing intimate, high-caliber multidisciplinary work centered on queer, Black, and underrepresented artists. Programming emphasizes artists whose work pushes formal boundaries while remaining rooted in cultural specificity and lived experience. Excellence at Greenwood is defined not by scale, but intention: carefully curated artists, meaningful audience engagement, and consistent strong artistic output. This space is different than any other venue in the world. Greenwood notably flaunts its care of the audience with varied seating options, the crystal glassware, the individual hand towels in the bathroom, the lightly scented curtains that meet you upon entry, and the smile that greets familiar faces by name with feather pen in hand. Artists feel comfortable hanging out with audiences in the maximalist sanctuary Greenwood fills a critical gap in Kansas City's arts ecosystem—supporting artists who are often overlooked by larger institutions while maintaining a level of artistic quality and care that rivals them.

Jardín

Jardín (“garden” in Spanish) is the world's first “soft-skills first” DJ lifestyle, education, and technology organization dedicated to dismantling gatekeeping within the global music industry. Operating under the foundational tenet that emotional intelligence is the single most vital DJ skill, Jardín seamlessly integrates insight meditation, theory of art, and personal wisdom into proven DJ pedagogy. The initiative builds welcoming physical and digital sanctuaries specifically designed to invite historically underrepresented creatives into the DJ booth without the barrier of prohibitively expensive hardware. Jardín's DJs don't just play songs, they blossom into artists. Beyond community workshops and seasonal showcases, Jardín's integrated ecosystem pioneers innovative DJ software logic and proprietary hardware controllers engineered for intuitive musical discovery.

Kansas City Public Theatre

Kansas City Public Theatre is an eight-year-old professional theater company that has made its mark through its mission of deploying Radical Hospitality to provide theater to every person: presenting all shows free of charge in a variety of accessible locations, performing new works and adaptations by area playwrights that are topical and full of diverse actors and stories, and further building community through audience conversations and local partnerships. KCPublic also continues to expand our community outreach efforts through our “Soapbox,” a program that allows people to give voice to their experiences through public performance. Founders, Elizabeth and Nathan Bowman lead the organization artistically and administratively. They hire approximately 60 artists each season for programming that serves over 1,000 community members annually. KCPublic has a hands-on board of directors that volunteers at least 30 hours a year to the organization. In 2022, Kansas City Public Theatre was named “Arts Organization of the Year” by the Missouri Arts Council and was formally recognized through legislation passed in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Kostas Contemporary

Kostas Contemporary creates open, accessible spaces for movement that bring professional dancers and community movers together to train, create, and connect. Kostas Contemporary is committed to expanding access to contemporary dance in Kansas City while supporting collaboration, artistic growth, and the healing potential of movement. Kostas Contemporary has hosted open movement classes since 2022 in spaces throughout Kansas City, including the 21c Museum Hotel Kansas City, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Charlotte Street. In 2024, we formally renamed the series Open Class and partnered with Hotel Kansas City to host monthly free classes designed for both professional dancers and community movers. Kostas Contemporary has also developed a collaborative artist exchange model pairing professional dance artists to share and merge creative processes in real time. The program has helped fill a gap in Kansas City's dance ecosystem by creating consistent space for artists and community members to gather, train, collaborate, and build opportunities together. Programming is coordinated through volunteer efforts led by the organization's founder alongside collaborating teaching artists, volunteer coordinators, and interns who are emerging artists gaining experience in community-based arts programming.

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