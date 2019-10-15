THE NUTCRACKER Returns to The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Kansas City Ballet announces the return of the critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker presented by Bank of America. Tickets are available to 22 magical performances at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 5 through 24.

Hailed as "positively oozing charm" by The Washington Post, the classic, Victorian-era story by E.T.A. Hoffman introduces the young and young-at-heart to Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier and the Sugar Plum Fairy, all brought to life with captivating choreography by Devon Carney, Artistic Director of Kansas City Ballet. Tchaikovsky's glorious score is performed by Kansas City Symphony, conducted by Kansas City Ballet Music Director Ramona Pansegrau.

"This year, I'm delighted to announce the addition of our first-ever VIP Family Experience," says Carney. "Families will enjoy premium center mezzanine tickets plus access to a private reception suite before the show and at intermission, complimentary wine, children's beverages, holiday treats and - perhaps the most magical of all - a visit from cast members during intermission."

The VIP Family Experience is available for seven matinee performances only:

Sunday, Dec. 8 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 1 p.m.

VIP Family Experience tickets are $184 per ticket. To purchase tickets online, look for Nutcracker Family VIP seats in the Mezzanine section only.

Additional special events - one for the whole family and one for a special-needs audience - include the:

Sugar Plum Fairy Children's Ball, a benefit for the Kansas City Ballet School,

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Muehlebach Tower of the Kansas City Marriott Downtown. Guests will park at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and be whisked off to the Muehlebach Tower and into the magic of the holidays. Children will delight in having complimentary photos taken with the Sugar Plum Fairy, watching traveling magicians and interacting with costumed characters. Parents will appreciate shopping at a fantastic silent auction. All will dine on a delicious three-course lunch and enjoy entertainment emceed by 41 Action News Anchor Christa Dubill, including a reading of The Nutcracker by Mark Walberg-host of Antiques Roadshow, a performance by the Kansas City Youth Ballet, and the opportunity for attendees to dance to holiday music with family and friends. The excitement continues as shuttles transport guests to the 2 p.m. matinee performance of The Nutcracker. Contact the Kansas City Ballet box office, 816-931-8993, or visit Sugar Plum Fairy Children's Ball for reservations, pricing and sponsorship information.

Sensory-Friendly Performance, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. In partnership with Autism Speaks, The Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City, and Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City Ballet is pleased to present a sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker especially for children, families and adults with sensory sensitivities, autism-spectrum disorder or other special needs. The Dec. 18 performance is sensory-friendly because it features:

· Reduced sound levels that muffle otherwise loud or surprising noises.

· Softly glowing house lights that remain dimly lit throughout the performance.

· Relaxed house rules, which give audience members freedom to get up and move around, use electronic devices and speak freely during the ballet.

· A designated quiet space that remains available throughout the evening.

· Trained staff, ushers, and volunteers to assist patrons.

· An opportunity to meet some dancers in Brandmeyer Great Hall pre-show and during intermission.

· Access to Kauffman Center amenities that make our patron experience more accessible to all members of our community including: two new "Serenity Rooms", sensory kits with noise-muffling headphones, weighted lap pads and handheld sensory items, and two universal changing tables for children and adults.

Kansas City Ballet is delighted to work with Kansas City Symphony to provide live music for the special presentation while remaining sensitive to the needs of our audience. General admission for the sensory-friendly performance is $25 per person plus a $2.50 per ticket Kauffman Center surcharge. Call the Kansas City Ballet box office, 816-931-8993, to reserve tickets. Not available online. To learn more, please visit The Nutcracker Sensory-Friendly Performance.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You