THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL! to Run at Arrow Rock Lyceum

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Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will present 'The Musical of Musicals: The Musical.' Directed by Tim Seib and Musical Direction by Mike Wilkins 'The Musical of Musicals: The Musical,' running September 4-13, is five musicals for the price of one! It is a hilarious love letter to Broadway, where one simple plot-a tenant who can't pay the rent-gets reimagined in the iconic styles of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb.

The cast of The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), will feature Sarah Smith, Jeffrey C. Wolf, Mallory Hawkes, Kalea Leverette, and Tommy McDowell.

Tommy McDowell's Broadway credits include Roundabout Theatre Company's Cabaret. He also appeared in the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and the First National Tour of American Idiot.'

Sarah Smith returns to the Lyceum after appearing as Beulah in last season's Come From Away and in multiple roles-including Toby the Bloodhound-in MORIARTY. She recently made her Chicago debut as Miss Hannigan in ANNIE, and her credits include the Broadway National Tours of Mamma Mia! as Rosie and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella as Madame, as well as Fun Home, Into the Woods, The Tempest, and White Christmas.

Jeffrey C. Wolf returns following memorable appearances in Arsenic and Old Lace, Rounding Third, MORIARTY, Come From Away, Little Women, and The Philadelphia Story. His Off-Broadway and regional credits include The Lanford Wilson Project, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, and Clue. Wolf is also preparing to take on the role of Mark Rothko in RED for a planned New York City run.

Joining Smith and Wolf are Mallory Hawkes and Kalea Leverette (Broadways Harry Potter), completing a company of musical theatre veterans ready to take audiences on a whirlwind-and very funny-journey through the world of Broadway.

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