THE ILLUSIONISTS Amaze on Stage at Starlight This Month

Starlight will present The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway, a spectacular show packed with thrilling magic for all ages, July 20-25 at Starlight. The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway comes to Starlight as part of a national tour to dazzle audiences with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage.

The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway features six outstanding performers. Audiences can look forward to encountering The Inventor (Kevin James), The Mentalist (Wes Mathison), The Showman (Mark Kalin), The Conjuress (Jinger Leigh), The Daredevil (Jonathan Goodwin) and The Trickster (David Williamson). These performers will each take a turn on the Starlight stage every show night, charming audiences with their unique skills and talents.

"We're excited to have The Illusionists as part of our summer season," Rich Baker, President & CEO of Starlight Theatre, said. "Guests will get to see an amazing show with new magic acts and new illusionists!"

Starlight is excited to welcome The Illusionists back to the Starlight stage for this impressive show. Fans of The Illusionists who saw them at Starlight in 2018 will be thrilled to know that The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway is a new, reimagined show. This entertaining production includes four new illusionists and two returning performers (The Inventor and The Daredevil) in several breathtaking new acts.

Audiences will be treated to not only live magic and stunts, but also the charismatic and comedic personalities of the cast. While aspects of The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway are thrilling for all audience members, this show is ultimately a family-friendly night under the stars and even utilizes some younger magic fans from the audience to help in the show. The Illusionists are truly some of the most incredible magicians and stunt performers in the world. When seeing The Illusionists, one thing is for sure: You won't believe it even when you see it!

All six performances of The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway will begin at 8 p.m., and gates will open at 7 p.m. The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway is presented as part of the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827, or online at kcstarlight.com. Groups of 10 or more may save up to 25% on their purchase of group tickets. For more information about Starlight group ticket purchases, contact our Group Sales Coordinator, Toni Talley, at (816) 997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.