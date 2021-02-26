Starlight@Home To Present RHYTHM OF THE DANCE

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, Starlight announces yet another exciting virtual performance with Starlight@Home. Rhythm of the Dance will stream Friday March 12, Saturday March 13, and Wednesday March 17 and, with tickets starting at just $20 per household, it's an affordable choice for a family event. Rhythm of the Dance features a wealth of Irish talent, including World Champion Irish dancers alongside some of the finest traditional musicians and singers across the globe.

While many annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations are unable to go on this year, Starlight leadership and staff are thrilled to provide audiences a safe and family-friendly alternative to celebrate the holiday from the comfort of their own homes. With a wonderful, gifted young cast of dancers, musicians and singers, Rhythm of the Dance has won critical acclaim across four continents, 50 countries and performed to more than seven million fans.

"Starlight@Home continues to be a successful way to keep our fans connected until we can meet in person again," Caroline Gibel, Starlight's director of indoor programming, said. "We're pleased to be able to present something with such international acclaim just in time for a holiday that's special to so many Kansas Citians."

This thrilling, 90-minute show takes audiences on an exhilirating and exciting energy-packed time trip through the ages. Originally part of a European tour, this streaming Rhythm of the Dance performance was filmed at the fabulous Odessa National Theatre in Ukraine in front of a live audience. Prior to the COVID-19 pandmeic, Rhythm of the Dance had planned a United States tour for spring 2021.

Rhythm of the Dance is the latest streaming option with Starlight@Home. With affordable tickets sold per household per show, Starlight@Home features a number of planned virtual shows that not only bring entertainment into patrons living rooms, but also support Starlight. In addition to shows to WATCH, Starlight@Home consists of EXPLORE and LEARN initiatives as well. In the EXPLORE section, patrons will find links to a number of recorded performances including Broadway productions, concerts and podcasts that are available to stream for free. Starlight encourages everyone to check out the LEARN section for a number of free, educational theatre resources for students and theatre fans of all ages.

Rhythm of the Dance is available to stream March 12-13 and March 17 with on demand access the date of your event. To purchase tickets, visit kcstarlight.com. Tickets are available for $20 per household. Once purchased, the patron will receive an email with instructions on how to login to the performance. On the day of the show, they must follow those instructions and will be able to stream when the performance is ready to begin.

Visit kcstarlight.com/starlightathome for more information and to access EXPLORE and LEARN content from home. More shows will be released with Starlight@Home WATCH soon.