Starlight To Host Third Life-Saving Blood Drive

As the national blood shortage rages on, Starlight and several neighboring Swope Park organizations are stepping in to help. The local blood supply has not been stable since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread in the United States. In response, Swope Park organizations are once again partnering with Community Blood Center (CBC) for one final, life-saving blood drive of the year to be held in the Applause Club at Starlight Theatre.

"After two successful blood drives, we wanted to give Kansas Citians one more opportunity to give - this time in the season of hope," Barb Schulte, Starlight's Vice President of Community Engagement, said. "We invite Kansas Citians from throughout the metro to become a 'holiday hero' and sign up for the third Swope Park Community Blood Drive."

CBC is the primary supplier of blood and blood products in the Greater Kansas City area and requires nearly 600 donations each day to meet hospital need. In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. However, the local blood supply has not exceeded a four-day supply since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The blood supply is and always will be vital to our healthcare system," said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. "At this unprecedented time, donating blood is one thing you can do to help someone who desperately needs it."

Several Swope Park and surrounding area organizations plan to participate in the blood drive, which will be held in Starlight's Applause Club on Wednesday, December 9 and Thursday, December 10 from 10 a.m - 4 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: EG9Z. The Applause Club is located on the east side of Starlight and can be accessed via Gate 8. Parking is available curbside and in the Zoo's Zebra and Cheetah parking lots.

In order to protect CBC staff, healthy blood donors and our community blood supply, individuals are required to wear a face mask to their donation. Donors are instructed not to attend the blood drive if they are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 (chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) or have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 until 14 days after their illness has resolved. Please note: CBC does NOT test for COVID-19. Additional information is available at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.

